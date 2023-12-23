3 Ryobi Tools To Help Make Yard Work A Breeze

Yard work can be needlessly difficult with the wrong tools. With a solid lawnmower, weed eater, blower, or electric saw, your outdoor projects could improve in quality and completion time. Before shopping for new tools, it's important to know what you are looking for.

For lawnmowers, you should ask yourself how short you want your grass. Do you want a gas or electric-powered mower, and if the latter is chosen, is battery life a big factor for you? If you have a large yard, you probably won't want to stop and recharge your battery halfway through the job or shell out for a battery belt.

Weight is also important when it comes to all tools. Sometimes, you can get a lighter tool at the expense of power. This can be beneficial for those who battle fatigue when using a tool like a blower.

Below are three Home Depot-exclusive Ryobi tools explicitly designed for outdoor projects. Check the features and price of each one to see which one is right for you.