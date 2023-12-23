3 Ryobi Tools To Help Make Yard Work A Breeze
Yard work can be needlessly difficult with the wrong tools. With a solid lawnmower, weed eater, blower, or electric saw, your outdoor projects could improve in quality and completion time. Before shopping for new tools, it's important to know what you are looking for.
For lawnmowers, you should ask yourself how short you want your grass. Do you want a gas or electric-powered mower, and if the latter is chosen, is battery life a big factor for you? If you have a large yard, you probably won't want to stop and recharge your battery halfway through the job or shell out for a battery belt.
Weight is also important when it comes to all tools. Sometimes, you can get a lighter tool at the expense of power. This can be beneficial for those who battle fatigue when using a tool like a blower.
Below are three Home Depot-exclusive Ryobi tools explicitly designed for outdoor projects. Check the features and price of each one to see which one is right for you.
18V ONE+ 350 CFM Blower
This cordless blower is powered by a brushless motor that produces 350 cubic feet per minute of airflow at speeds up to 110mph. It's made for medium to light applications, including blowing leaves. The blower has a variable speed trigger that lets users control the power produced. This means it can be used in the house in low settings. Its noise rating of 62dB also makes it viable for indoor use.
The blower is relatively lightweight at 11.4 pounds. This will allow some users to carry it around for extended periods. Like all the tools in this line, the 350 CFM blower is powered by Ryobi 18V ONE+ batteries, making it compatible with the rest of the lineup. It can run up to 15 minutes on high settings and takes two hours to charge the battery from zero.
With the blower comes a three-year limited warranty. You can buy this product as a standalone tool or as a bundle. The bundle, which includes the blower, two 4.0 Ah batteries, and a charger, can be picked up for $278. The blower by itself sells for $139.
40V 2-in-1 Push Lawn Mower
Ryobi's 2-in-1 Push Lawn Mower offers mulching and side discharge. It has seven height positions from 1.5 to four inches, so users can get the height needed for a yard. The lawn mower, in total, weighs 40 pounds, has a deck size of 18 inches, and has a push-button start.
A nob at the front of the back right wheel can change height with a single point. The tool can also be folded up using the two nobs on the handle. When folded, the bars lay flush horizontally on the mower's base for added storage options.
The mower is cordless and powered by a 40V 6Ah battery that allows it to do one-fourth of an acre or 30 minutes without needing to recharge. The bundle includes a start key, a side discharge chute, a 40V 6Ah battery, and a 40V charger, which can be picked up for $329.
Because Ryobi batteries are interchangeable, if you have another tool with a 40V battery, you may not want to spend money on the bundle. The lawnmower itself can be picked up for $249. The lawnmower comes with a five-year limited warranty, no matter what bundle you choose.
40V HP Brushless Whisper Series String Trimmer
Like with all the tools in the whisper set, Ryobi tried to keep this trimmer quiet while in use. Ryobi claims that the tool is 72% quieter than similar gas trimmers. This makes it useful for residential areas or anywhere else there is a sensitivity to sound. This trimmer is built for weeds and brushes with its .105-inch line and adjustable 15 to 17-inch cut swath. According to Ryobi, the trimmer produces more power than a 30cc gas string trimmer.
The trimmer is compatible with all Ryobi 40V batteries and can be run for 67 minutes at full charge. Its shaft is built from a carbon fiber shaft with some standout features onboard, including a front handle, a two-speed switch, and a variable trigger. In total, the tool weighs 12.95 pounds. Additionally, the line can be reloaded in 60 seconds with the three-in-one bump feed head. Like most Ryobi products, this one comes with a five-year limited warranty.
This $329 bundle includes a 40V 6Ah battery and a 40V rapid charger. Both the battery and charger have a limited three-year warranty. You can also pick up the tool by itself for $279.