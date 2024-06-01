These Are The Most Powerful Electric Leaf Blowers Available From Every Major Brand
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While you might assume a leaf blower is a unitasker, they are surprisingly versatile. They're great for cleaning out woodworking tools and a dusty shop or garage. They can get leaves off the roof or out of the gutter with an attachment, and even help dry just-washed cars. A powerful leaf blower can even remove a light blanket of snow from your car or driveway.
When shopping for a leaf blower, two measurements stand out: cubic feet per minute (CFM) and miles per hour (mph). CFM measures the amount of air that passes through a leaf blower's nozzle. The higher the CFM, the more space that can be cleared at once. In the case of leaf blowers, mph is the speed at which air is being forced from the nozzle. More speed means more force, which makes moving larger objects easier.
Typically, a larger nozzle will result in higher CFM, to a point. Similarly, a smaller nozzle can result in an increased mph, at the cost of leaf blowing area. While the easy takeaway is that you should just buy the leaf blower with the highest CFM and mph, you should also factor in things like cost and lawn size — there's no need to spend a thousand dollars on a tool for a front lawn the size of a Ford Ranger.
Gas used to be the go-to for powerful leaf blowers, but improvements in battery power are making for a much more competitive space. SlashGear's list of battery-powered and electric leaf blowers features all of the biggest brands, so you can make an informed decision before you head out there and show those leaves who's boss.
Black + Decker 3-in-1 Vacpack — 400 CFM at 250 mph
While Black + Decker makes a blower with a slightly higher CFM, its corded 3-in-1 Vacpack 12 Amp Leaf Blower, Vacuum, and Mulcher is the far more versatile choice. It features air speeds up to 250 mph and an airflow rated at 400 CFM, providing a lot of fast-moving air to get leaf piles clear, or sucking those leaves into the convenient backpack bag. A flexible tube going from the tool to the backpack provides maneuverability, and the bag itself incorporates a zipperless design, so emptying leaves out is as easy as unrolling the backpack.
You read that right — on top of blowing leaves away, the 3-in-1 Vacpack is also capable of vacuuming up leaves, and even turning those leaves into mulch, saving room in those limited paper yard waste pickup bags that many municipalities require. Mulch is stored in the same backpack used for the tool's vacuum setting, allowing the user to transport the newly-made garden product wherever it is needed most.
The Black + Decker 3-in-1 Vacpack 12 Amp Leaf Blower, Vacuum, and Mulcher is available for 90 bucks on Amazon.
Caterpillar 60V Leaf Blower — 800 CFM at 170 mph
A brand that doesn't often appear on SlashGear's rankings, Caterpillar is best known for its tractors and other heavy duty construction equipment. However, the company makes a wide range of products, from work boots to power tools. Its contribution to our list is this cannon of a leaf blower, a handheld monster capable of blowing 800 CFM at 170 mph. It's a handheld, as opposed to the backpack style blowers that dominate the high powered end of many brands, but at under 12 pounds it's not unreasonably heavy.
Brushless motors provide a number of benefits over their brushed counterparts, including increased power and runtime. Cat claims that this model, DG651.9, is actually 40% more powerful than its traditional counterpart, while also providing users with an increase in runtime of up to 10%.
The Caterpillar 60V Brushless Leaf Blower, bundled with a 60V battery and charger, can be purchased from Amazon for $350.
DeWalt 60V Max Flexvolt — 600 CFM at 125 mph
You can find DeWalt power tools in SlashGear's cordless drill rankings, as well as many other list. The brand makes a selection of cordless leaf blowers as well as its wide variety of power tools — most of which are powered by DeWalt's Flexvolt batteries. If you're already invested in that battery system, sticking with the same brand makes sense.
The black-and-yellow toolmaker's most powerful blower is one of its cordless 60V models. It's a brushless, axial blower that can output 600 CFM at 125 mph, featuring a variable speed trigger for increased control, and a speed lock to set the blower's speed right where one needs it. The DeWalt blower is a little barebones when compared to other blowers on our list, but it's a great addition to one's lineup of outdoor power equipment if one is already invested in the DeWalt Flexvolt system.
The DeWalt 60V Max Flexvolt Brushless Cordless Handheld Axial Blower is on Amazon with a price tag of just over $200 for the bare tool.
Ego Commercial Backpack Blower — 800 CFM at 190 mph
SlashGear has written about Ego's background as a company. Its outdoor power equipment is well regarded, and its leaf blowers compare well to competitive products from brands like Ryobi, coming in a wide array of sizes and power ratings.
Not only does this backpack commercial blower push out 800 CFM at up to 190 mph, it will also make you feel like a Ghostbuster. A backpack-style harness holds the two brick-like 7.5-pound batteries that power this blower, and a digital controller adjusts settings. The blower is attached to that harness to reduce fatigue during use, and a turbo setting allows for even the chunkiest of leaf piles to be broken up and moved around with ease.
Ego claims that this backpack blower's power is equal to that of a 60cc gas blower, but without the headaches gas motors often provide. A pair of full batteries provide up to 200 minutes of runtime, and the tool's IPX-5 rating means it's resistant to the water and dust one often encounters during yard work.
The Ego Commercial 800 CFM Backpack Blower with Peak Power can be bought on Amazon as a kit with two batteries and a dual port charger for around $800.
Greenworks Pro 60V Cordless Back Pack Blower — 850 CFM and 200 mph
Greenworks makes outdoor power equipment for both consumers and professionals, including robot lawn mowers, chainsaws, and grass trimmers. The company's focus on electric and battery powered tools is impressive, often surpassing gas-powered competition.
Greenworks' professional model features a powerful brushless motor, joystick-style controls, and power that the manufacturer claims is equal to that of a 65cc gas engine powered blower. Rated at 850 CFM and 200 mph, it's one of the most powerful battery-powered blowers on the market — and the most powerful on our list. However, the company's own website confusingly alternates between 800 and 850 CFM on spec lists, so you may need to do a little more research if they're looking for the absolute highest CFM rating possible.
The Greenworks Pro 60V 850 CFM Cordless Battery Dual Port Back Pack Blower is sold with a pair of 5Ah batteries and a dual port charger on Greenworks' website for $600.
Makita 40V max ConnectX Backpack Blower — 670 CFM at 160 mph
Makita has a long history as a toolmaker and its products are often seen on jobsites, as well as on SlashGear's lists of the best brands for several kinds of power tool. The company also makes a wide range of outdoor adventure products for camping and tools for yard work — everything from pressure washers to a portable coffee maker, to a number of leaf blowers in handheld and backpack variants.
Makita's most powerful battery powered backpack blower is comparable to a 64cc gas engine, while running much quieter and eliminating the need for oil, gas, or emission ventilation. Its brushless motor can produce up to 670 CFM at 160 mph, and the flight stick style controls mounted on the blower allow for easy access during use — even a power button is on that control stick, allowing the unit to be powered on while the backpack is already being worn. The blower's nozzle telescopes to allow for different user heights or applications, and
The backpack is cleverly designed with a base, allowing it to stand on its own during charging or storage, and it can run for up to a frankly obscene four continuous hours off of Makita's 40V max ConnectX 1200Wh backpack power supply, which slots right into the blower's included harness setup.
The Makita 40V max ConnectX Brushless Backpack Blower is available as a bare tool for just under $700 from Amazon.
Milwaukee M18 Fuel Dual Battery Backpack Blower — 650 CFM at 155 mph
Milwaukee power tools have been on the market a long time, and it's entry on our list is another backpack-style blower. The company says the M18 Fuel Dual Battery Backpack Blower is comparable in power to a 60cc gas engine, while also being quieter, producing slightly more blowing force, allowing for better control options, and eliminating annoyances like a pull start and necessary emissions mitigation. Its telescoping nozzle further modifies power output, and a noise level of 62 dB(A) is about 12 decibels lower than a comparable gas powered unit.
Milwaukee's blower can push out 650 CFM at 155 mph, and is powered by two M18 RedLithium batteries, with slots for another pair of batteries to extend runtime. This flexibility allows for lighter weight when one is performing smaller cleanup jobs, or a runtime of up to up to an hour on the tools lowest setting when four M18 Redlithium High Output HD12.0 battery packs are used.
The Milwaukee M18 Fuel Dual Battery Backpack Blower can be purchased without a battery or charger from The Home Depot for around $350.
Ryobi 40V Whisper Series Backpack/Blower — 730 CFM at 190 mph
Quiet, powerful, and versatile, Ryobi's Whisper Series backpack leaf blower can charge up to three batteries (one at a time) while lightening the load from the handheld section of the tool. An LCD screen keeps track of power for all three of those batteries, and a selection of tips allow for increased power or coverage where you needs it. That three-port backpack is also usable with other Ryobi tools, allowing for a number of jobs to get completed without the hassle of swapping batteries or the wear on one's arms from lugging around tools with large battery packs.
With an output rated at 730 CFM at 190 mph, leaf piles won't know what hit them. Ryobi claims the power delivered by its 40V HP battery is more than that of a 27cc gas blower, while also running 86% quieter than a gas engine powered leaf blower. And you can get up to 45 minutes of runtime when using two 40V 6Ah batteries.
The Ryobi 40V Brushless Whisper Series Backpack/Handheld Blower can be purchased from The Home Depot with a pair of 6Ah batteries and a variety of speed tips for $419.
Toro Revolution Electric Leaf Blower — 730 CFM at 160 mph
It's rare to find toolmakers that are named in both best lawn mower brand rankings and most affordable lawn mower lists, but SlashGear recently named Toro to both of ours. The company is over a hundred years old, and it is one of the largest manufacturers of outdoor power equipment and landscape maintenance tools.
Toro's aptly named leaf blower cannon can produce up to 730 CFM at 160 mph, but also features a variable speed trigger that allows for the right amount of power to be used for any situation. A turbo boost and cruise control provide even more customization over blowing power, and an LED battery fuel gauge built into the tool's handheld joystick control, keeps track of how much juice one has left in the tank. And those batteries, part of Toro's 60V Max Flex-Force Power System, also work with every other tool in the company's Revolution commercial-grade lineup.
The Toro 60V Max Revolution Electric Leaf Blower Cannon is available as a bare tool from Toro's online store for just about $250.
Worx Nitro Backpack Leaf Blower — 800 CFM at 150 mph
The Worx Nitro line is its professional series of products, designed to get big jobs done quickly. The line was created to meet or exceed gas- or electric-powered equivalents for several tools, and with battery-powered pole saws, hedge trimmers, and even lawn mowers in the Nitro Outdoor Power Equipment line, Worx has achieved its goal.
The toolmaker's 80V backpack leaf blower reflects that ideal, building off of the Worx Base Camp technology to apply four 20V batteries' worth of power at once, and also allowing that base to power other Worx tools and charge all four batteries at the same time. The blower delivers 800 CFM at 150 mph on its turbo setting and a variable speed control to allow for adjustments to be made. A turbo mode can be engaged to clear out heavy debris or larger areas, but if it's left on low setting the backpack can run for nearly four hours with four fully charged 5.0Ah Power Share batteries installed in the Base Camp power system.
The Worx Nitro 80V Brushless Cordless Backpack Leaf Blower can be bought from the Worx online store for $500, with four 5.0Ah batteries included.