These Are The Most Powerful Electric Leaf Blowers Available From Every Major Brand

While you might assume a leaf blower is a unitasker, they are surprisingly versatile. They're great for cleaning out woodworking tools and a dusty shop or garage. They can get leaves off the roof or out of the gutter with an attachment, and even help dry just-washed cars. A powerful leaf blower can even remove a light blanket of snow from your car or driveway.

When shopping for a leaf blower, two measurements stand out: cubic feet per minute (CFM) and miles per hour (mph). CFM measures the amount of air that passes through a leaf blower's nozzle. The higher the CFM, the more space that can be cleared at once. In the case of leaf blowers, mph is the speed at which air is being forced from the nozzle. More speed means more force, which makes moving larger objects easier.

Typically, a larger nozzle will result in higher CFM, to a point. Similarly, a smaller nozzle can result in an increased mph, at the cost of leaf blowing area. While the easy takeaway is that you should just buy the leaf blower with the highest CFM and mph, you should also factor in things like cost and lawn size — there's no need to spend a thousand dollars on a tool for a front lawn the size of a Ford Ranger.

Gas used to be the go-to for powerful leaf blowers, but improvements in battery power are making for a much more competitive space. SlashGear's list of battery-powered and electric leaf blowers features all of the biggest brands, so you can make an informed decision before you head out there and show those leaves who's boss.