6 Ryobi 40V Electric Yard Tools Comparable To Their Gas-Powered Counterparts

Gas-powered tools and equipment have been a staple of landscaping and yard maintenance for generations, but as battery technology becomes more and more advanced, they are quickly being swapped out for cordless, electric options. For one thing, it's easier to charge a battery in your garage than run out and fill a tank with gas when your tool runs out of juice. Plus, battery-powered and electric gear are typically quieter than their gas-powered counterparts, and don't emit the noxious fumes that are an unfortunate necessity with combustion engines. This is also why electric-powered tools are better for the environment and can help keep your property and lifestyle more sustainable.

With all this in mind, it's not hard to see why major tool brands such as Ryobi now offer many more battery-powered tools than gas-powered ones. Even once omnipresent pieces of equipment like gas-powered lawn mowers are no longer available from Ryobi, having been replaced by electric models. With that said, for some larger tools, gas-powered motors still offer a level of performance that can't be met by smaller batteries, such as 18V and 12V options. However, 40V tools are becoming more and more common, and these heftier products can often match the power and performance of their gas equivalents — if not exceed them. Here are six such Ryobi 40V electric yard tools that are comparable to their gas-powered counterparts.