6 Ryobi 40V Electric Yard Tools Comparable To Their Gas-Powered Counterparts
Gas-powered tools and equipment have been a staple of landscaping and yard maintenance for generations, but as battery technology becomes more and more advanced, they are quickly being swapped out for cordless, electric options. For one thing, it's easier to charge a battery in your garage than run out and fill a tank with gas when your tool runs out of juice. Plus, battery-powered and electric gear are typically quieter than their gas-powered counterparts, and don't emit the noxious fumes that are an unfortunate necessity with combustion engines. This is also why electric-powered tools are better for the environment and can help keep your property and lifestyle more sustainable.
With all this in mind, it's not hard to see why major tool brands such as Ryobi now offer many more battery-powered tools than gas-powered ones. Even once omnipresent pieces of equipment like gas-powered lawn mowers are no longer available from Ryobi, having been replaced by electric models. With that said, for some larger tools, gas-powered motors still offer a level of performance that can't be met by smaller batteries, such as 18V and 12V options. However, 40V tools are becoming more and more common, and these heftier products can often match the power and performance of their gas equivalents — if not exceed them. Here are six such Ryobi 40V electric yard tools that are comparable to their gas-powered counterparts.
40V 18-inch Brushless Chainsaw
It's easy to see why cordless chainsaws are preferred over corded electric ones — a power cable millimeters from your hands is one thing you definitely don't want to accidentally slice. Thankfully, 40V technology has made it possible to cut the cord (not literally) while also eschewing gas-powered chainsaws, and Ryobi now offers a wide assortment of different-sized, battery-powered chainsaw options. The brand's 40V 18-inch Brushless Chainsaw is one Ryobi tool every home landscaper will want to help keep their yards in order, due in part to the fact that it can deliver a comparable performance to its gas-powered counterpart. That counterpart is the Ryobi 2-Cycle 18-inch Chainsaw (product code RY3818VNM), which runs off a 38 cc engine.
According to Ryobi, the 40V 18-inch chainsaw actually delivers more power than a 38 cc engine, and can make up to 168 cuts per charge with a 5 Ah battery. Both products include adjustable automatic oilers and chain tensioners, as well as durable bars and chains that can make cuts up to 32 inches. A chainsaw of this size can handle felling, bucking, and limbing tasks, even with the battery-powered option.
The Ryobi 40V 18-inch Brushless Chainsaw has product code RY40508BTL and costs $289 at Home Depot, which is $60 more than the gas model. If you don't already have a compatible Ryobi 40V battery (which can be used for many other Ryobi tools as well), that will also add to the cost to the electric tool — so, while the 40V 18-inch chainsaw is comparable in performance to the gas-powered option, there is a significant difference in price.
40V 525 CFM Jet Fan Blower
There are several Ryobi 18-volt blowers that pack a punch, including the Ryobi 18V One+ Compact Brushless 220 CFM Blower, but most of these cordless tools struggle to live up to their gas-powered counterparts. That said, if you want a cordless electric blower that does, Ryobi still has you covered with its 40V 525 CFM Jet Fan Blower, which has product code RY40480. The handheld tool can produce a stream of air that blows 110 mph and has more power than a 25 cc gas equivalent, making it suitable for clearing not just dry leaves but heavier wet ones as well. The tool's ability to move 525 cubic feet per minute of air exceeds that of Ryobi's gas-powered 2-Cycle 520 CFM Jet Fan Blower (product code RY25AXBVNM), although the latter can create a faster stream of air (160 miles per hour).
Even at this level of force, the Ryobi 40V 525 CFM Jet Fan Blower can run for 15 minutes on a 4 Ah battery. It can be operated with a simple-to-use variable-speed trigger that allows you to save battery life and reduce the airflow when it's not needed, as well as a turbo button for when you need to move some particularly stubborn debris. Plus, it's available from Home Depot for $179, which is $20 cheaper than its gas counterpart.
40V Whisper Series 2,000 PSI Pressure Washer
There are many ways to use a pressure washer around the house, including maintaining your yard and home's exterior. However, they can be complicated pieces of equipment, so there's a lot you need to know about pressure washers before buying one. Most of Ryobi's 40V options can still deliver powerful streams of water and make for a strong cleaning solution, but they also don't quite match the performance of the brand's gas-powered equivalents.
But, one model does come close — the Ryobi 40V Whisper Series 2,000 PSI Pressure Washer, which has product code RY40306BTL. While not quite as powerful as Ryobi's 3,000 PSI Honda Gas Pressure Washer (product code RY803001), both devices are forceful enough to clear your patio and driveway of dirt, grime, oil, and other persistent stains. This is especially true when the 40V model is paired with a compatible Water Broom or Foam Blaster attachment. It also offers a soap and turbo nozzle, in addition to the standard 15-degree nozzle that's included with the gas-powered model. Plus, it's 81% quieter than the latter.
With two 40-volt 6 Ah batteries, the electric model can run for up to 45 minutes, and its 25-foot non-marring high-pressure hose allows you to cover a lot of ground without having to move the unit. That's just 10 feet shorter than the gas pressure washer's hose, and a 10-foot siphon hose is also included with the battery-powered option. Integrated six-inch wheels also make the electric pressure washer easy to move if you do need more reach. The 40V Whisper Series 2,000 PSI Pressure Washer is available from Home Depot for $399.
40V Brushless Whisper Series 17-inch String Trimmer
The Ryobi 40V Brushless Whisper Series 17-inch String Trimmer is a premium piece of equipment that's comparable with the brand's gas-powered options, such as the 2-Cycle Straight Shaft String Trimmer (product code RY253SSVNM). Part of Ryobi's Whisper Series of products, not only does the 17-inch trimmer — which has product code RY402110 — generate more power than a 30 cc gas equivalent, but it's also (according to Ryobi) 72% quieter than a fossil fuel-guzzling engine.
The 40V tool can last 67 minutes with a 6 Ah battery, giving you plenty of time to use the product on lawn boundaries and tough-to-cut edges around your property. With no combustion engine to pump, prime, fill or pull to start, you can also get straight to work with just the pull of a trigger, and the lightweight (yet durable) carbon fiber shaft makes the trimmer easy to maneuver and hold for extended periods of time.
Just like its gas counterpart, the 40V trimmer also uses Ryobi's proprietary bump-free Reel-Easy string head, which can be swapped out in under a minute. In many ways, the quieter electric piece of equipment is not just comparable but superior to Ryobi's 2-Cycle Straight Shaft String Trimmer, which is why you can expect to pay an additional $130 for the Ryobi 40V Brushless Whisper Series 17-inch String Trimmer.
40V Brushless Whisper Series 730 CFM Backpack Blower
Many people prefer to use backpack blowers on their lawn — not only can they better distribute the weight of the tool and be more comfortable to use, but they can also allow for bigger motors, and thus, more power. This is the case for both gas-powered and battery-powered blowers, and if you prefer the latter, you're in luck, because Ryobi's 40V Brushless Whisper Series 730 CFM Backpack Blower is a fine substitute for its gas counterpart.
While it doesn't quite match the airflow capacity of the Ryobi 2-Cycle 760 CFM Backpack Blower (product code RY38BPVNM), it comes very close, and can generate a force of 165 mph. That's10 mph shy of its gas-powered equivalent, and more than enough to clear heavy lawn debris. Technically, it's the more powerful tool, as the gas-powered 2-Cycle 760 CFM Backpack Blower utilizes a 38 cc engine, while the 40V blower delivers more power than a 51 cc gas equivalent.
Just as with handheld blowers, the backpack blower employs a convenient and simple-to-use variable-speed trigger that lets you apply the right amount of force for the job. For heavier duty tasks, you can either use the integrated turbo button and/or a customizable speed tip for increased airspeed. This is not dissimilar to the gas-powered tool, and you almost wouldn't feel the difference between the two while in use, except for the fact that the Whisper Series electric blower is also 85% quieter. Plus, it can run for up to 52 minutes using two 40V batteries, without the cumbersome startup and maintenance of a combustion engine. Ryobi's 40V Brushless Whisper Series 730 CFM Backpack Blower costs $429, which is $150 more than its gas counterpart.
40V 14-inch Brushless Chainsaw
You might think the bigger the chainsaw is, the better, but not every yard requires lumberjacks wielding 20-inch chainsaws. More modest-sized models, such as a 10-inch or 14-inch, are often more than enough for your property, while having the added benefit of being easier to use, more convenient to store, and more affordable to buy. Smaller chainsaws are also easier to equip with batteries rather than with gas engines, but this doesn't mean they have to be less powerful. The Ryobi 40V 14-inch Brushless Chainsaw (product code RY40530) has the same high-quality bar and chain construction as the brand's gas-powered 2-Cycle 14-inch 37 cc chainsaw (product code RY3714VNM) and can cut just as deep.
Ryobi promises that the 40V tool generates "gas-like power," while also including side access chain tensioning and convenient on-board tool storage for quick and easy adjustments. Plus, its load-sensing brushless motor can squeeze more efficiency out of the 40-volt battery and extend the runtime of the chainsaw before recharging.
You'll have to a pay a little more if you want to go electric, however. Despite being the same size, Home Depot sells the Ryobi 40V 14-inch Brushless Chainsaw Kit for $259, while offering the 2-Cycle 14-inch 37 cc Chainsaw for $169. But, the former includes a Ryobi 40V charger and 4 Ah battery, which don't come cheap, and which can be used for many other battery-powered Ryobi products — perfect if you're looking to upgrade other gas-powered equipment in your garage.