Everything You Need To Know About Ryobi Pressure Washers Before You Buy

Traditionally, pressure washers ran on gasoline, just as a chainsaw or other high-powered tool would be. As we become a more environmentally conscious society, there has been a concerted effort made to reduce the amount of fossil fuel usage, and that extends out to power tools as well. Just as Ryobi offers some battery-powered chainsaws, the same is true for its pressure washers. Among the 14 pressure washers available, three of them run on a 40V battery, the same one that powers several of its chainsaws and other tools. These battery-powered pressure washers are lighter in their pressure output, with the maximum being 2,000 PSI. Even with that, these are some of the most expensive pressure washers Ryobi offers, with that maximum one retailing for $599.

Half of Ryobi's pressure washers are electric. Though they aren't as portable as the battery-powered ones, they still avoid harmful emissions. The power output range of the seven electric pressure washers is rather wide, as they can be as light as 1,800 PSI and go all the way up to 3,000 PSI. The price range is just as wide, with the 1,800 PSI pressure washer costing just $99 and the top-level 3,000 PSI one going for $399. For these, you are indebted to a power outlet, so make sure you are within range of an outlet or have proper extension cords.

For the traditionalists out there who need something heavy-duty, Ryobi also offers a few gas-powered pressure washers, all of which have an output of over 3,000 PSI. Electric or battery just can't get that kind of power quite yet. The prices for these are more in line with the battery-powered ones, ranging from $369 to $449.