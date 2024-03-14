Everything You Need To Know About Harbor Freight Pressure Washers Before You Buy

Starting with Portland, Harbor Freight has a single option available in the 1750 PSI corded electric power washer. This means it ditches the gas, but the PSI is lower than both Bauer and Predator. Where it makes up ground is the price, and you can grab the Portland washer for $89.99. It also has over 13,000 user scores and holds a 4.3 out of 5 rating on Harbor Freight's website. Its wheels make it easy to lug around, but while it doesn't require gas, this does mean you have to be near a power outlet, which limits some of its mobility.

Moving up a tier, we have the Bauer brand with two electric options. The $199.99 model boasts 2000 PSI while the more expensive $249.99 model gets up to 2300 PSI, so the price goes up as the pressure washer gets stronger — but you can save some cash with the Harbor Freight membership. Both models are highly mobile, but you're once again tied to a power outlet so you can't wheel it around wherever you'd like.

The final tier at Harbor Freight features the Predator brand. Three different pressure washers are sold here, with one model costing $349.99, another costing $399.99, and the last running $899.99. The cheapest model is 2650 PSI, the second boasts 3200 PSI, while the most expensive one features 4400 PSI. The big thing here is these are all gas models, so you will no longer be tethered to an outlet.