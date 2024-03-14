Everything You Need To Know About Harbor Freight Pressure Washers Before You Buy
Pressure washers make cleaning the sides of your house and driveway much easier, but they often wind up costing quite a bit of money. Sure, you're able to cut corners if you'd like, but many people regret doing that as it sometimes results in picking up something that doesn't perform as well as the competition. Harbor Freight is a good store to shop at if you're looking for deals, and the retailer carries three brands of pressure washers.
Harbor Freight shoppers have their pick of Portland, Bauer, and Predator, with each targeting different price ranges. For example, while Portland is a good pick for someone looking for a simple option, the Predator brand is for people who want the extra strength a pressure washer can provide. Budget is a big reason many people pick up certain brands, but it also comes down to exactly what you'll need your washer for.
What is the difference between the three brands?
Starting with Portland, Harbor Freight has a single option available in the 1750 PSI corded electric power washer. This means it ditches the gas, but the PSI is lower than both Bauer and Predator. Where it makes up ground is the price, and you can grab the Portland washer for $89.99. It also has over 13,000 user scores and holds a 4.3 out of 5 rating on Harbor Freight's website. Its wheels make it easy to lug around, but while it doesn't require gas, this does mean you have to be near a power outlet, which limits some of its mobility.
Moving up a tier, we have the Bauer brand with two electric options. The $199.99 model boasts 2000 PSI while the more expensive $249.99 model gets up to 2300 PSI, so the price goes up as the pressure washer gets stronger — but you can save some cash with the Harbor Freight membership. Both models are highly mobile, but you're once again tied to a power outlet so you can't wheel it around wherever you'd like.
The final tier at Harbor Freight features the Predator brand. Three different pressure washers are sold here, with one model costing $349.99, another costing $399.99, and the last running $899.99. The cheapest model is 2650 PSI, the second boasts 3200 PSI, while the most expensive one features 4400 PSI. The big thing here is these are all gas models, so you will no longer be tethered to an outlet.
What else is there to know?
Harbor Freight purchases, including pressure washers, are backed by a limited 90-day warranty that begins on the date of purchase, and the same applies to the Harbor Freight return policy. The warranty doesn't cover damage from misuse, accidents, or abuse, so it will only cover you in the event of a failure outside of your control. In the case of a pressure washer, you're likely getting use out of it right away if you're buying one, so you should be able to pinpoint any problems within that window. While none of the names here make our list of best pressure washer brands, it doesn't mean you should completely avoid them.
Additional attachments for each brand are available at Harbor Freight, but you can also use things you might already own. There are a variety of attachments available from places like Amazon that complement many brands, like a Bear Force spray wand that works with Portland and several others. The only thing left to do is figure out what you need your washer for and adjust accordingly. You can spend under $100 if you're looking for casual use, or you can spend closer to $1000 for more serious tasks.