Every Major Pressure Washer Brand Ranked Worst To Best
There are several considerations for those looking to buy their ideal pressure washer. They are available in many sizes in gas, battery, or corded electric variants. They come with varying degrees of power and portability and can include features such as detergent tanks and assorted nozzles for tackling different tasks. While some brands offer a range of different pressure washers, others specialize in one segment, so it's important to identify your pressure washing requirements before deciding upon the most suitable brand.
As a rule of thumb, gas-powered units are more powerful and clean much quicker than their electric corded or cordless counterparts. Still, they are generally noisier, heavier, and more expensive. For most pressure washing tasks around the home, an electric model will be perfectly adequate. However, it's important to bear in mind that cordless models generally have a lower pressure output, and corded models require a nearby power source.
Here, we have lent a hand by identifying the most significant pressure washer brands before ranking them according to their products' features, benefits, predicted reliability, and owner satisfaction, using data compiled from authority reviews and trusted surveys. Jump to the end of this article for a more in-depth explanation of our ranking methodology. If a brand specializes in one particular segment, we have made sure to mention it to help inform your decision.
Black & Decker
From humble beginnings in a Baltimore machine shop to one of the most recognizable tool brands in history, Black & Decker's fortunes changed with the development of the first pistol-style portable electric drill in 1917. Since then, it has become a household name, thanks to its wide range of domestic and commercial tools that have been used everywhere, from the suburban garage to the surface of the moon.
The Black and Decker range is small, with just a handful of corded electric units and a single battery-powered product. The latter is easily portable but limited to just 350 pounds per square inch (PSI) of pressure. The others range between 1,600 and 2,000 PSI, with varying degrees of portability (the more powerful units have wheels). Typical accessories include assorted nozzles, often with a "turbo" nozzle for faster cleaning, and most come with external soap reservoirs.
While it is undoubtedly a major brand, Black & Decker didn't make Consumer Reports' latest survey of electric pressure washers. However, the company has a considerable heritage, and its pressure washers deserve mention in this ranking due to their excellent value. For example, the BEPW1850 model offers good build quality, adequate power, and portability for a shade over $160.
Briggs and Stratton
Briggs and Stratton is best known for its impressive range of gas-powered generators and lawnmowers that it has produced for over 100 years. It has become the world's biggest manufacturer of engines for outdoor power equipment, and this considerable knowledge is evident in its small but high-quality range of pressure washers.
While the Briggs and Stratton range consists of a single battery-powered model and two gas-powered units, these are sturdily built and capable of tackling demanding tasks. What they do lack, however, is portability, as each is a wheeled unit, and the gas-powered models, in particular, might be too bulky for use in places with limited access or that are elevated. On a positive note, these two models produce well over 3,000 PSI of pressure, with the electric model offering multiple washing modes and 2,000 PSI, which is more than adequate for most tasks.
Unfortunately, both the gas and electric B&S models fell a little flat regarding customer feedback, receiving low to average ratings in their predicted reliability and owner satisfaction reports. This, coupled with its small product range and the limited portability of its available products, leaves Briggs and Stratton lower in our ranking.
Echo
Echo is an Illinois-based brand that was established in 1972. It is among the most prominent U.S. handheld outdoor power equipment manufacturers, with a global customer base. It has a keen interest in sustainability across its range, and its pressure washer products are both environmentally friendly and economical, using up to 80% less water than a regular garden hose and using recycled materials wherever possible.
The Echo pressure washer range is small, limited to just two gas-powered units and a single corded electric model. Common features include quick-connect nozzle couplers, wheels on all models, and integrated detergent tanks. The PWE 1800 electric model is affordable at under $200, while its gas-powered units provide up to 4,200 PSI of power. There is great variance in the prices of the three models, with the flagship PW-4200 costing almost $1,500.
A recent study of the most trusted pressure washer brands placed Echo highly among its competitors for build quality and owners' likelihood to recommend the company to others. However, it ranks among the lower companies on this list, given Echo's limited range and lack of innovative features.
Kärcher
Kärcher is a family-owned German brand with an 80-year history. While headquartered in Germany, it employs around 13,000 people globally, including in the United States. It proudly claims to offer quality German engineering and English language support, and on the face of it, Kärcher offers a comprehensive range of gas and electric pressure washers with some genuinely innovative features.
The advanced range of electric pressure washers can include app compatibility via Bluetooth for detailed pressure control and three-in-one nozzle switching, using the multi-jet spray lance. Why you might require an app to use a pressure washer is a valid question, but it demonstrates the company's forward-thinking approach. Another interesting addition to the range is the K3 Follow Me model, which trundles behind you on four wheels, meaning you don't need to keep moving the unit when working on large areas, such as driveways. The rest of the range comes in compact casings, with two wheels for maneuverability (or they are small enough to be lifted into position).
The gas-powered range offers just a handful of models, and its products are typically larger and more powerful, delivering up to 3,500 PSI of pressure for the flagship G 3500 QHT unit. On the other end of the scale, the entry-level G 2900 E model is among the most compact and affordable gas-powered pressure washers, while still powerful enough to tackle heavy-duty tasks. While Kärcher ticks most boxes across its wide range of products, it is a midfielder in terms of its predicted reliability and owner satisfaction ratings.
Craftsman
While it is most popular in its native USA, Craftsman, a subsidiary of Stanley Black & Decker, has been proudly producing electric tools since the late 1920s and is a major player in the pressure washer industry. Its products are recognizable for their bright red livery, and they cover every variant, from larger wheeled units to ultra-portable hand-held models.
Craftsman is another brand with a wide range of products, including battery-powered and corded electric models, with a choice of 21 pressure washers at the time of writing. Some of its electric models feature brushless technology for a more powerful and efficient operation, and there are several available accessories, including external detergent applicators, cleaning agents, and covers for storage. Stand-out models include its ultra-portable handheld and lightweight pressure washers, which provide up to 1,700 PSI of pressure and are ideal for yard work and lighter applications.
Craftsman is undoubtedly a well-respected brand, and it fares well in consumer surveys, including that of Consumer Reports' fall survey of 2021. In this review, the gas-powered models fared slightly better than their electric counterparts, with the latter receiving a poor rating for owner satisfaction. That being said, the brand deserves praise for its diversity, portability, and range of accessories.
Generac
Generac was established in the mid-20th century and quickly made a name for itself as a manufacturer of quality generator engines that could withstand the rigors of prolonged and repeated use. It was among the early pioneers of pressure washers and among the first to create models specifically for home use, making this storied brand an important player in the history of this power tool segment.
Generac divides its range according to residential grade and professional grade units, so it's easier to decide which pressure washer best suits your requirements. Prices vary from around $300 for the entry-level 2,300-PSI residential grade washer to over $1,600 for the flagship industrial grade 4,000-PSI gas-powered unit.
The Generac range is heavily weighted toward gas power, with just two of the 16 models in the product line being corded electric designs. There are no battery-powered units available, and none of its pressure washers could be considered to be ultra-portable, with no handheld or lightweight options. However, build quality is excellent, with high predicted reliability and top marks for owner satisfaction from Consumer Reports. This makes Generac an excellent choice for demanding tasks around the home, or for professional use.
Greenworks
It may not be among the best-known tool brands, but those looking to buy a cordless electric pressure washer for residential or light industrial use should consider Greenworks. The company prides itself on producing zero-emission tools across various power outputs, ranging from 24 to 80 volts. Among their large selection of gardening and landscaping tools is one of the most comprehensive ranges of battery-powered pressure washers for many different purposes.
Greenworks favors the more powerful and efficient brushless technology in many of its products. These are available in ultra-portable handheld units, lightweight trolley-mounted models, and larger wheeled options with higher pressures of up to 3,000 PSI. Even the larger models store upright to save on space, and there is an extensive range of accessories on offer. These include multiple sizes of surface cleaners, foam reservoirs, various nozzles, and replacement gun kits.
True to its dedication to environmental concerns, there are no gas-powered options from Greenworks. However, its battery-operated models come highly recommended, with Consumer Reports awarding it its highest rating for predicted reliability and matching the best-scoring brands for customer satisfaction. As such, it places highly among this ranking despite not offering a wider choice of power sources.
Ryobi
Japanese company Ryobi is a leading manufacturer of affordable tools. It has been operational since 1943 and has been producing power tools since 1968. Notably, it is dedicated to sustainable development, which is very apparent given its focus on optimizing and implementing battery power within the industry.
Ryobi has long been making waves in the battery-powered tool segment and is one of the leading proponents of brushless technology. While the range might not be considered up to the task for some professional applications, its products are affordable, high in quality, and convenient to use, with unmatched portability across its extensive product line. There is also a good selection of accessories, including a turbo nozzle, replacement hoses, a 15-inch surface cleaner attachment, and a 5-in-1 nozzle attachment for different types of spraying.
Whereas some companies, such as Generac, produce mostly gas-powered pressure washers, Ryobi is the opposite, with just four gas options, compared to 13 corded electric and battery-powered models. Many of these are affordable at around $100 for the entry-level battery-powered pressure washer, with the most expensive being around the $600 mark. As a bonus, many utilize the Ryobi 40V HP system, which means their batteries are interchangeable with other tools within the 40V HP range.
Sun Joe
Sun Joe is to outdoor gardening and landscaping tools what its sister branch, Snow Joe, is to snowblowers and assorted winter tools. Consumer analysis company TraQline states that it is the number-one seller of electric pressure washers in the USA, and it has won awards from the National Hardware Show for its innovation.
Like Greenworks, Sun Joe's product line is dedicated to electric pressure washers, although it also produces corded electric models that give it an edge regarding PSI power output. The range comes in many different shapes, weights, and sizes to suit multiple applications, and it also utilizes brushless technology to optimize its electric motors. Sun Joe is also an affordable brand, at between $120 and $300 across its extensive product line, which includes over 25 models and additional accessories.
Common features of Sun Joe pressure washers include integral hose reels, quiet operation, switchable nozzles for foaming, cleaning, and rinsing, and high build quality throughout. It placed at the top of Consumer Reports' owner satisfaction rating and scored a maximum of five points for predicted reliability. Such high ratings across an extensive product line place Sun Joe near the top of this ranking.
DeWalt
DeWalt needs no introduction as a premium brand that makes lasting products. The brand celebrated its centenary year in 2024, and its tools have continued to be used in domestic and professional applications worldwide. DeWalt prides itself on its innovative approach to tool design, and has seen its products used in the aerospace industry, space exploration, and countless other industries.
The DeWalt pressure washer range may not be the most extensive, but it is among the most comprehensive. It includes jobsite units in sturdy plastic and aluminum housings, ultra-portable electric models both cordless and corded, backpack-style sprayers, and heavy-duty wheeled gas and electric models. All are recognizable by the black and yellow color scheme, and many accessories and replacement parts are available to ensure you can keep your unit in operation when parts inevitably start to wear. Furthermore, the gas-powered models use engines made by Honda, another brand famous for its reliability.
As premium products, some higher-spec DeWalt products may be deemed excessive for domestic use, and other brands in this ranking might be more affordable and fit for purpose. However, in terms of sheer quality, reliability, and brand heritage, DeWalt is considered one of the best there is, and it is at the top of our ranking. Consumer Reports backs this view, as DeWalt also placed at the top of its 2021 poll for gas and electric models, as it also did in the America's Most Trusted Pressure Washer report of 2024.
Methodology
To compile this ranking, we used data from trusted reviewers and reliable surveys, including Consumer Reports, America's Most Trusted, Wirecutter, Forbes, and others. We then took a deep dive into each brand's product line while considering their features, benefits, predicted reliability, standout models, and owner satisfaction to arrive at our decisions. It's worth remembering that this ranking represents a generalization of each brand, and certain products may have individual qualities that appeal to different buyers.