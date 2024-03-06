Every Major Pressure Washer Brand Ranked Worst To Best

There are several considerations for those looking to buy their ideal pressure washer. They are available in many sizes in gas, battery, or corded electric variants. They come with varying degrees of power and portability and can include features such as detergent tanks and assorted nozzles for tackling different tasks. While some brands offer a range of different pressure washers, others specialize in one segment, so it's important to identify your pressure washing requirements before deciding upon the most suitable brand.

As a rule of thumb, gas-powered units are more powerful and clean much quicker than their electric corded or cordless counterparts. Still, they are generally noisier, heavier, and more expensive. For most pressure washing tasks around the home, an electric model will be perfectly adequate. However, it's important to bear in mind that cordless models generally have a lower pressure output, and corded models require a nearby power source.

Here, we have lent a hand by identifying the most significant pressure washer brands before ranking them according to their products' features, benefits, predicted reliability, and owner satisfaction, using data compiled from authority reviews and trusted surveys. Jump to the end of this article for a more in-depth explanation of our ranking methodology. If a brand specializes in one particular segment, we have made sure to mention it to help inform your decision.