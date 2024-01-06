The Most Popular Portable Generator From Every Major Brand (And How Much They Cost)
A portable power generator may be the very definition of a tool that one doesn't think they need — right up until they do. Whether it's for keeping one's home running in the event of a neighborhood power outage or just running a portable projector in the wilderness so the kids can enjoy a nighttime screening of "Frozen" under the stars, a generator can be a lifesaver in many different contexts.
Whether or not one even needs a generator is a subject that SlashGear has already covered. However, if one has landed on portability as one of their prime reasons for buying a generator, then we'd like to present you with this list as a starting point. We've put together 10 of the biggest brands in portable generators, and provided some information on the most popular generator from each of them. The most popular picks were made based on data available on the websites of a number of home improvement retailers, as well as Amazon's best sellers.
These should not be considered recommendations –- consider this article step one for research into the traits and specs one might need in a portable powerhouse for one's home, RV, or outdoor adventures.
Briggs & Stratton
Briggs & Stratton is probably best known for its small engines, which have been used in outdoor equipment like lawnmowers and snow blowers for years in its own products and those of other manufacturers like Craftsman. However, since a generator is basically a small engine with an alternator, it makes sense that the company would also produce a number of dependable power generators as well. If you are already looking at a generator, why not pair that convenience with that of an inverter?
Inverter generators are newer tech, and while they can be more expensive, they also produce cleaner AC power, making them better suited to power TVs, laptops, and even medical devices. Inverter generators are also typically lighter, quieter, and smaller than traditional generators.The Q6500 Inverter Generator also features Briggs & Stratton's CO Guard technology, which detects excessive carbon monoxide levels around the generator and shuts the unit down when gasses reach unsafe levels.
As an inverter generator, the price tag is a little higher, but it features the bells and whistles one expects from the newer tech. It's quiet running, lightweight and includes four 120A-20A outlets, two USB outlets, and a 120V-240V locking outlet. A handy telescoping handle, like the one on popular suitcases, helps move the generator from place to place, and a runtime of up to 14 hours (at 25% load) provides ample power for almost any situation.
The Briggs & Stratton Q6500 Inverter Generator costs just over $1,200 on Amazon.
Champion Power Equipment
For a company with only 20 years of history behind it, Champion Power Equipment has rapidly become one of the most popular brands of portable generators. While the company now makes outdoor power equipment of all types, it got its start with just two products -– winches and portable power generators.
Champion Power Equipment's entry on our list, its 9,500-watt Wireless Start Generator with CO Shield, has a number of quality-of-life features one might not expect from an affordable portable power generator. Its powerful 500cc engine has built-in tech to improve starting in cold weather, and it's got Champion's CO Shield sensor to automatically shut off the generator before carbon monoxide levels get dangerous.
A full tank of gas will get you eight hours of runtime with this generator, and it even comes with a remote key fob to start the tool from 80 feet away. At 12,000 starting watts and 9,500 running watts, a full tank of gas will keep this generator running for up to eight hours. It's powerful, portable, and reliable, and also features a three-year limited warranty in case any trouble pops up.
Champion Power Equipment's 9500-Watt Wireless Start Generator has a price tag of just over $1,100 at The Home Depot.
Craftsman
The Craftsman brand lives on at a number of home improvement stores, and Lowe's prominently features the red-and-black label. It's also where one can make use of the lifetime warranty so many Sears customers valued back when Craftsman was an exclusive brand of the now-mostly-defunct department store.
The most popular inverter generator Craftsman sells at Lowe's is this 2,500-watt option. It's one of the smaller ones on our list and has a built-in handle that makes it easy to move this 55-pound unit around. While inverter generators are known for their ability to power more delicate tech, that's not to say they can't power conventional equipment -– a portable power source like this is incredibly convenient when using corded outdoor power tools like a pressure washer far away from an electrical outlet.
Inverter generators are generally more fuel efficient as well and are known for running more quietly. In fact, this Craftsman tool can run at half-load for four and a half hours with a full one-gallon tank of gasoline, and noise output is rated at under 60 decibels. Running wattage is rated at 2,200 watts. However, if one needs more juice than one inverter generator can produce, many, including this model, can be daisy-chained together with a parallel cable kit to increase overall power output.
The Craftsman 2500-Watt Single Fuel Inverter Generator can be purchased for $650 at Lowes.
DeWalt
DeWalt's tools are some of the best in the world, assembled here in the United States and relied upon by homeowners, DIYers, and professionals alike. As the yellow brand is one of the most popular toolmakers in the world, it's no surprise that DeWalt has dipped its toes into the generator market. After all, Dewalt produces a wide variety of products that regularly make SlashGear's lists, from chainsaws to drills to saw blades.
The popular 8,000-watt portable gas generator from DeWalt includes a runtime meter that estimates remaining run time based on fuel supply, as well as a meter that lets you know how much power in watts is being used. The DeWalt generator is also able to monitor its oil level and automatically shut itself down to prevent engine damage. And idle control and electric start make starting your generator and keeping it running longer, easy.
Construction is solid, with a steel tube cradle running around the entire generator to keep it secure and a handle that locks in place and folds down so users won't take an errant handle to the knee. Overall, this generator is powerful, reliable, and features a number of monitors to keep the user informed, all at a reasonable price.
The DeWalt 8000-Watt Portable Gas Generator normally costs $1,250 at The Home Depot.
DuroMax
DuroMax has been focused on generators since its inception in 2003. The company has expanded into engines, which makes sense, as well as some outdoor power equipment like sump pumps and power washers, but the main focus of its business remains power generators. The company takes its products seriously, referring to portable generators as essential appliances. For households with folks on medical equipment or those in areas with unfavorable climates, that label absolutely applies to a generator.
If you are looking for a powerful generator, like a whole-home backup in a portable package, the DuroMax 13,000-watt dual fuel portable generator fits the bill. The first on our list with the option of running off of gasoline or propane, this generator features a 500cc engine that provides 10,500 watts of running power –- enough to power lights, appliances, medical equipment, or even a home's central air conditioning system.
At a 25% load, DuroMax claims the generator will run for an impressive 17 hours with a full tank of gasoline. With outlets ranging from GFCI-protected 120v AC to an automotive-style 12v DC, it's compatible with a variety of equipment, including a transfer switch. At 248 pounds wet, it's not going to be the easiest generator to move, but its portable nature will come in handy if one is helping out a neighbor with power issues.
The DuroMax 13000-watt Dual Fuel Portable Generator sells for $1,500 on Amazon.
Generac
Generac began its life as a Wisconsin-based manufacturer of diesel-powered light towers in 1988 –- the ones you might see at night during highway construction. Since then, the company has expanded to become a global brand, making water trailers, trash pumps, and generators. Generac also supplies its engines to Craftsman for some of its generators and to Dixie Chopper for that brand's lawnmowers.
Generac may not be the best-known brand on our list, but the company makes generators ranging from whole-home stationary powerhouses to its popular little portable inverter generator that features a lot of Generac's proprietary tech. From special modes for fuel and sound reduction to PowerRush tech that delivers 50% more starting power for larger equipment, Generac's orange portable 3,300-watt inverter generator is built to provide power to a wide range of products in a small package.
As an inverter generator, it's great for more delicate electronics, and it's equipped with a pair of USB outlets perfect for charging those laptops and phones. Built-in carbon monoxide monitoring keeps things safe, and users claim a four-hour runtime off of a gallon of gasoline -– pretty respectable for this modest 60-pound generator.
The Generac 3300-Watt Portable Inverter Generator is available from Lowes for a little over $800.
Honda
Honda is a brand recognized around the world for its cars, but many know the name for at least one of the company's many, many other ventures. Honda is the world's largest motorcycle manufacturer, and the company also makes aircraft, snow blowers, ATVs, water pumps, side-by-sides, lawnmowers, and portable generators -– much of which is made in plants based in the United States.
Arguably one of the biggest names in generators in the world, Honda's engines are as reliable in its portable generators as they are in its motorcycles and automobiles. One of its most popular is the portable EB6500X, a 6,500-watt powerhouse capable of providing up to 7,000 watts for starting large power equipment. At half load, this generator can run on a full tank of gas for 10.4 hours, and it is OSHA compliant, meeting the administration's guidelines for safety and job site emissions.
The unit's three 120v outlets are GFCI protected, and it also features a 120/240v selector switch to allow for more power to be sent to the 120v outlets. It's got Honda's CO-MINDER, the brand's carbon monoxide detection system, and its longhorn-style handles fold down to keep the unit compact when it's not being moved around. In addition, the all-metal frame protects one's investment while rolling the generator around, whether that's on a rocky job site or just to the other side of the garage.
The Honda EB6500X 6500-Watt 120/240W Industrial Generator is priced at $3,099 at Lowes.
Pulsar
Pulsar makes plenty of outdoor power equipment products, from power tools to power washers, but the company's portable generators are often mentioned among more popular brand names because of their reliability and high power output.
The popular Pulsar 4000-watt generator that's a best seller at both Lowe's and Amazon is an example of that power –- it's a 40-pound portable that runs at 3200 watts but can also be switched to half-load to improve runtime to 4.5 hours on a full tank. It's also quiet, coming in at under 60 decibels while producing up to 4,000 watts for starting larger equipment. The small unit also includes a 30-amp RV outlet that's capable of running an RV air conditioning unit. At under 50 pounds, it's convenient for powering outdoor equipment or even power tools in places where outlets are scarce, like rooftops or larger backyards.
The Pulsar 4000-Watt Super Quiet Inverter Generator is available at Lowe's for $589.
WEN
Affordable woodworking tools are WEN's bread and butter, but the company manufactures a vast array of power tools, many of which it had a hand in inventing. WEN's R&D department takes partial credit for creating tools like the electric jigsaw, chainsaw, electric engraver, and the random orbital tech that powers polishers and buffers. These days, the company produces hundreds of tools for mechanics, carpenters, woodworkers, and landscapers.
Over 70 years of experience in the power tools business has made WEN one of the more popular toolmakers, especially for shoppers on a budget. The company's generators carry a lower price tag than many on our list while still having a good reputation for reliability. One of WEN's most popular generators is its 5,600-watt portable, the GN5602X, which is one of the company's top sellers at Home Depot, Lowe's, and Amazon.
This portable generator starts with the press of a button and features standard outlets as well as options for an RV and a twist-lock transfer switch receptacle for backup home power. A full tank of gas provides over 12 hours of runtime at half-load, and a built-in data meter provides useful information like voltage, total and session runtime, and frequency. Large wheels and fold-down wheelbarrow-style handles allow for easier movement of the unit, and its Watchdog CO Shutdown Sensor monitors carbon monoxide levels around the unit, shutting the generator down if levels get dangerous.
WEN's 5600-Watt Portable Generator costs around $375 on Amazon.
Westinghouse
A brand that's commonly associated with everything from appliances to power plants, Westinghouse's reliability and reputation are well established. The company that bears the name of its founder, George Westinghouse, was founded in 1886 when the inventor decided to back the alternating-current power system in opposition to Thomas Edison's widely accepted direct-current setup. Westinghouse was a talented engineer, and his many patents and inventions built a company that prides itself on innovation. Today, Westinghouse prides itself on having the world's largest installed base of operating nuclear power plants.
The company is also in the business of generating power on a more portable basis. Its generators are well regarded, and proof of that comes in the fact that one of its most popular portable generators isn't a smaller, more affordable unit but a 12,000-watt dual-fuel beast. A massive 713-cc V-Twin OHV engine powers this machine, which can run on gasoline or propane while providing 11 hours of power when set to half-load. It's also transfer switch ready, making it great for whole home backup power in an emergency, but its roll cage design and heavy-duty wheels keep it portable for the job site or RV use as well.
Despite not being an inverter generator, Westinghouse states that harmonic distortion is below 5% with this device, meaning it's safe enough to use with sensitive electronics that might be harmed by other common generators.
The Westinghouse WGen12000DFc Generator is available at Home Depot for $2,400.