How To Choose The Right Generator For Your Home

Dealing with the expense and bother of setting up a home generator can seem like overkill until the power is out and you're unable to charge your phone, the food in your fridge is spoiling, your septic pump isn't working, your basement is flooding, and that Zoom job interview is in 20 minutes. Convinced yet? Now it's just a matter of figuring out which generator is the best fit for your needs.

Hang on, though — what is this thing, anyway? At its most basic, a generator converts motion into electrical energy and provides it in a form that can be used or stored easily. We're broadly discussing devices that can be used to provide power in case of an outage, so we can use a slightly broader definition here to include devices that convert AC power to DC and store it in a battery.

Generators are typically reasonably efficient in that they convert mechanical energy to electrical energy without a lot of loss to heat. Still, keep in mind that this doesn't mean they're comparable to main electricity in terms of cost. Your power company will always supply electricity much more cheaply than any consumer generator can — until, of course, something happens to your connection to the energy grid. If you need to be prepared for a loss of power, here is how to choose the right generator for your home.