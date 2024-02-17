Harbor Freight's Return Policy: What You Need To Know

Harbor Freight has a wide range of products, including must-have tools for home mechanics. But if for some reason you aren't satisfied with a product, you can return it. Harbor Freight has a 90-day limited return policy. If you return the item within that period, you are eligible for a full refund or product replacement. There are some caveats to this policy: The limited 90-day warranty does not apply to products that were subject to misuse. This includes abuse and improper installation. It also does not cover regular wear and tear.

The rules are a bit different for hand tools, like the ICON series. You still have the 90-day policy, but you can also get a hand tool replaced at any point during your lifetime. This only applies if the tool stops working due to a defect. If Harbor Freight no longer offers the item you are replacing, you will receive a similar tool.

You can return a Harbor Freight product online or in person at a store.