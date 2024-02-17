Harbor Freight's Return Policy: What You Need To Know
Harbor Freight has a wide range of products, including must-have tools for home mechanics. But if for some reason you aren't satisfied with a product, you can return it. Harbor Freight has a 90-day limited return policy. If you return the item within that period, you are eligible for a full refund or product replacement. There are some caveats to this policy: The limited 90-day warranty does not apply to products that were subject to misuse. This includes abuse and improper installation. It also does not cover regular wear and tear.
The rules are a bit different for hand tools, like the ICON series. You still have the 90-day policy, but you can also get a hand tool replaced at any point during your lifetime. This only applies if the tool stops working due to a defect. If Harbor Freight no longer offers the item you are replacing, you will receive a similar tool.
You can return a Harbor Freight product online or in person at a store.
Returning online orders
If you purchased your Harbor Freight item online and want to return it, you can do so by mail. But you'll need to ensure that it is still under warranty. The 90-day warranty period begins after the order is placed — not when it arrives. You also need to get a Return Authorization to return a product by mail.
Contact customer service at 1-800-444-3353 any day of the week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) to get your Return Authorization. When you're on the phone with them, tell them your order number and briefly explain why you want to return the item. You can find your order number on your account page. If you don't have an account, check the email you used when ordering the product.
The refund provided will not cover the shipping and handling charges associated with the product. If you opt for a replacement, a new product will be sent out to you if Harbor Freight accepts your refund.
Returning your tools in person
If you purchased an item inside a Harbor Freight, you also receive the 90-day limited warranty. You can return your covered product to any location — not just the one you bought it from — for a refund or replacement. To do this, you'll need the original receipt. You will not be allowed to return the product without proof of purchase.
If you purchased the product with a check or debit card, you can get your refund in cash. However, you'll need to provide a photo ID. Not all items can be returned to the store. For example, you can't return items with oil or gas in them at a Harbor Freight location. The manager also has the right not to accept any items for whatever reason.
Orders made online can also be taken to a Harbor Freight store in person for a refund or exchange. For this, you need a copy of a packing slip or order number. You may also need to call customer service for a Return Authorization if you don't have proof of purchase.
Limitations and additional fees
You can't return select sprayers, pumps, and drain cleaners to a Harbor Freight location if they're removed from their packaging. If it's within 90 days, you can complete a warranty form. Harbor Freight will contact you within a few days of receiving the form to notify you of your situation.
Additionally, hazardous materials or items that use flammable liquids or gases can't be sent through the mail. This applies even if the item is empty. In certain states, you can recycle batteries at the store, but the policies vary from state to state. Harbor Freight has a list on its website of the recycling programs in each region.
Some products may incur a 20% re-stocking fee. The re-stocking fee can be waived if the item is unopened, under an extended service plan, under manufacturer warranty, or you are exchanging it for a higher-tier product in the same category.