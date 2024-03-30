Everything To Know About The Ryobi 40V Chainsaw Before You Buy
Battery technology has advanced to the point where even larger, more powerful pieces of equipment like lawnmowers and vacuums can be cordless, which has made some types of heavy-duty work a lot more convenient than it used to be. By using a cordless electric chainsaw, for example, you can work far from a power outlet, whether that's deep in the woods or just at the furthest reaches of your backyard.
Ryobi makes several battery-powered chainsaws, including 18-volt powered options and even one of the most popular mini-chainsaws on the market. Most impressive, however, is Ryobi's line of 40V chainsaws, which pack the most punch thanks to their huge 40-volt batteries, and can be just as powerful as corded and gas-powered counterparts. There are a few different-sized Ryobi 40V chainsaws available, such as the 40V HP Brushless 14-inch model, which is one of the current top-rated Ryobi chainsaws.
These 40V models have some differences from one another but also share a lot of similarities in design and functionality, so you may not be sure which option to go with if you're thinking about purchasing one. To help make deciding easier, here is everything to know about the Ryobi 40V chainsaw before you buy. Details about how these chainsaws were evaluated for inclusion on this list can be found at the end of the article.
You can choose a size to suit your needs
Ryobi makes a wide range of 40V electric chainsaws, so you can go with the size that best suits your needs and personal preferences. The smallest in Ryobi's 40-volt lineup is the 10-inch model, while the largest is the 20-inch. In between exist 12-inch, 14-inch, 16-inch, and 18-inch 40V chainsaws. Looking at the various specs and features of Ryobi's 40V chainsaws, it's no surprise that certain models — like the 40V HP Brushless 14-inch Battery Chainsaw — are some of the best-rated electric chainsaws available.
The 12-inch model can make up to 129 cuts per charge with its 40-volt battery, which delivers more power than a 31 cc gas counterpart. If you're looking for more power, the Ryobi 20-inch 40V Chainsaw is stronger than a 50 cc gas chainsaw, though it won't last quite as long as the brand's smaller model; it delivers around 100 cuts per charge with an 8 Ah battery. If you're looking for more of a middle ground, the 14-inch model can make up to 128 cuts per charge and has more power than a 37 cc gas counterpart, while the 18-inch can make up to 90 cuts per charge and outputs more than a 40 cc gas chainsaw.
Most models in Ryobi's 40V line include automatic oilers for consistent chain lubrication and simple-to-use chain tensioning features. The larger models also include mechanical chain brakes and metal buckling spikes. While they're heavier than the smaller ones, all of Ryobi's models are relatively lightweight and easy to maneuver thanks to an ergonomic grip design. Plus, they're all part of Ryobi's 40V system of interchangeable batteries and chargers, which means they're compatible with several other Ryobi products, including leaf blowers, lawnmowers, and pressure washers.
It needs to be handled with care
Most power tools can be hazardous if used incorrectly, and the chainsaw is no exception. Even as modern engineering and advanced safety features have made contemporary chainsaws safer to use, it's still important that you operate them as intended to prevent any serious accidents. Ryobi goes so far as to provide safety guides and even videos that you should read and/or watch before using one of its 40V products.
Of course, the first thing you should do before using a new Ryobi 40V chainsaw is read the included instructions. You also want to make sure the battery is removed as you initially set up the tool to prevent it from accidentally turning on. While setting it up, you'll also want to ensure it's on a flat, stable tray or surface. Not only will this keep it from rocking or falling, but it also makes it much easier to clean up if you spill any oil. You'll want to ensure the chain is facing the correct direction and situated correctly within the bar groove, and you'll want to be particularly careful as you tension it, especially for the first time.
Chainsaws are sharp and powerful, which can be a very dangerous combination if not used carefully. Make sure you pay attention while it's turned on and that you always use it with two hands while maintaining a proper posture and position. Be aware of who and what is around you before, during, and after use. Finally, it's always a good idea to wear safety equipment like gloves and protective eyewear that can shield you from the chainsaw and flying debris as you work.
Ryobi 40V chainsaws have strong reviews and customer ratings
Reading about and seeing the specs of a product on paper is one thing, but the best way to know if a tool is right for you is by actually testing it out. If that's not an option, the next best thing is to rely on reviews and ratings by those who have, including expert reviews from reputable publications as well as the collective customer ratings you can find on most major retail websites.
Ryobi's line of 40V chainsaws has no shortage of positive reviews from those who've tested and used them. For example, the Ryobi 18-inch 40V Brushless Battery Chainsaw was named the "most efficient" electric chainsaw on the market by Popular Mechanics, while Bob Vila called the same product the "best for yard work." The 18-inch model was also tested by Pro Tool Reviews, which gave it an impressive 9.4 out of 10 score, and praised the tool's balance and cutting power, as well as its onboard scrench storage and automatic oiler. The review did note, however, that the tool used inferior plastic for its bucking spikes.
User reviews are also a good metric to use when deciding on a tool, especially if the average score comes from a large base of customer ratings — the more ratings there are, the less impact any outlier scores made in bad faith (whether high or low) will have. The Ryobi 40V 14-inch Chainsaw has a 4.4 out of 5 score based on over 1,000 ratings from Home Depot users, and a 4.6 out of 5 based on nearly 200 reviews from Amazon customers. Similarly, the 16-inch model has a 4.6 rating based on over 900 reviews from Home Depot customers and a 4.4 user score on Amazon.
How do Ryobi's electric chainsaws compare to other brands?
Ryobi isn't the only major tool brand making powerful battery chainsaws and is one of several brands included in SlashGear's Chainsaw Buyer's Guide. The 40-volt battery has become a popular power source since it's got a sizable capacity without being too heavy to practically use with a cordless tool, and many 40V chainsaws from different brands have similar specs and features.
Tool manufacturers like Makita, DeWalt, and Greenworks offer 40V cordless chainsaws, and they all have their own various pros and cons. Milwaukee has a solid reputation for high-quality power tools, but it's typically more expensive than the competition, and its chainsaws use 18-volt batteries, which don't last as long as Ryobi's 40V models. When comparing the electric chainsaws of Ryobi and Husqvarna, the latter may have more powerful tools with better handling, but Ryobi might be the better choice if you're watching your budget.
After field testing the Ryobi 14-inch 40V HP Battery Chainsaw, Forestry.com found the tool to stand above the competition thanks in part to its durability, easy operation and maintenance, and mechanical kickback brake, among other benefits. However, the same review also noted some drawbacks, such as noisy operation and the constant need for chain tensioning. In the end, it may come down to personal preference. If you already own several tools that share interchangeable batteries made by a particular brand, that may be enough reason to opt for its electric chainsaw over Ryobi's.
Where are Ryobi's 40V chainsaws available for purchase?
Considering the impressive specs, solid safety features, strong reviews, and wide selection of sizes, you may already have decided that a Ryobi 40V chainsaw would be a good addition to your tool collection. Fortunately, they're not hard to find, and are available from major retailers like Walmart, Home Depot, and Amazon, as well as directly from Ryobi itself. (You can't, however, buy any Ryobi products at Lowe's.)
If you're looking for a smaller model, Amazon sells the Ryobi 10-inch 40V chainsaw for $139.26. If that's too small and you need something just a little bit larger, the Ryobi 12-inch 40V chainsaw is available from Walmart for $238.55 and includes a 4 Ah battery and charger. More middle-of-the-road sizes, such as Ryobi's 14-inch 40V chainsaw and 16-inch 40V chainsaw, are available from Home Depot — for $149 and $211.24, respectively. The retailer also sells the largest options in Ryobi's 40V line. The Ryobi 18-inch 40V chainsaw can be purchased for $369, while the largest battery chainsaw currently made by the brand — the Ryobi 20-inch 40V chainsaw — is available for just $10 more, priced at $379.
How the recommended chainsaws were chosen
With this comprehensive guide to Ryobi's line of 40V chainsaws, you should have a good idea of whether or not buying one is the right decision for you. To make sure the tools recommended for purchase are reliable and worth your investment, only ones with strong reviews from reputable publications and customers who've used them were included. These publications include Pro Tool Reviews, Popular Mechanics, Forestry.com, and Bob Vila, which employ experts to thoroughly test and review tools and hardware equipment, such as the Ryobi's 40V chainsaws recommended above. User reviews were also sourced from Home Depot and Amazon, two major retailers with large pools of customers who have used the recommended products and can verify whether or not they work as advertised.