Everything To Know About The Ryobi 40V Chainsaw Before You Buy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Battery technology has advanced to the point where even larger, more powerful pieces of equipment like lawnmowers and vacuums can be cordless, which has made some types of heavy-duty work a lot more convenient than it used to be. By using a cordless electric chainsaw, for example, you can work far from a power outlet, whether that's deep in the woods or just at the furthest reaches of your backyard.

Ryobi makes several battery-powered chainsaws, including 18-volt powered options and even one of the most popular mini-chainsaws on the market. Most impressive, however, is Ryobi's line of 40V chainsaws, which pack the most punch thanks to their huge 40-volt batteries, and can be just as powerful as corded and gas-powered counterparts. There are a few different-sized Ryobi 40V chainsaws available, such as the 40V HP Brushless 14-inch model, which is one of the current top-rated Ryobi chainsaws.

These 40V models have some differences from one another but also share a lot of similarities in design and functionality, so you may not be sure which option to go with if you're thinking about purchasing one. To help make deciding easier, here is everything to know about the Ryobi 40V chainsaw before you buy. Details about how these chainsaws were evaluated for inclusion on this list can be found at the end of the article.