Who Makes EGO Power Tools And Are They Any Good?

Like so many of the products we rely on daily, it seems like massive multinational corporations own everything. This couldn't be more true in the power tool market, with most notable brands falling under the same roof. It may or may not surprise you to learn that what many consider top-tier tool brands like DeWalt are actually owned by another tool brand — Stanley Black & Decker, which also happens to own Craftsman and Lenox tools.

Similarly, the company that owns Skil and Skilsaw also owns one of the outdoor power tool brands that's been gaining in popularity over the last decade — Ego power tools. Though it would be hard to convince anyone who has even done a minimal amount of landscaping work that electric power tools can match the efficiency of gas, that's exactly what Ego has set out to prove.

Mainly known for their innovations in lithium battery technology with their Arc Lithium 56V, the question of whether Ego Power tools are any good is probably at the forefront for anyone who has walked by a display at Ace Hardware or Lowes. Like other tool brands, the answer to the question will largely come down to which tool you're looking to purchase and what your landscaping needs are.