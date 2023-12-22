Who Makes EGO Power Tools And Are They Any Good?
Like so many of the products we rely on daily, it seems like massive multinational corporations own everything. This couldn't be more true in the power tool market, with most notable brands falling under the same roof. It may or may not surprise you to learn that what many consider top-tier tool brands like DeWalt are actually owned by another tool brand — Stanley Black & Decker, which also happens to own Craftsman and Lenox tools.
Similarly, the company that owns Skil and Skilsaw also owns one of the outdoor power tool brands that's been gaining in popularity over the last decade — Ego power tools. Though it would be hard to convince anyone who has even done a minimal amount of landscaping work that electric power tools can match the efficiency of gas, that's exactly what Ego has set out to prove.
Mainly known for their innovations in lithium battery technology with their Arc Lithium 56V, the question of whether Ego Power tools are any good is probably at the forefront for anyone who has walked by a display at Ace Hardware or Lowes. Like other tool brands, the answer to the question will largely come down to which tool you're looking to purchase and what your landscaping needs are.
Who makes Ego power tools?
Chervon, not to be confused with the multinational energy corporation Chevron, owns Ego power tools. Chervon is a power tool company established in Nanjing, China. Chervon was established in 1993, with Chervon Power Tools being founded in 1994. The company also owns other popular tool brands like FLEX and Skil/Skilsaw. Unlike those brands — which were acquired from German and American companies — Ego is wholly owned by Chervon and acts as the company's main outdoor power tool brand marketed toward North America, Europe, and Australia.
Ego was officially launched in the United States in 2012, introducing its line of electric power tools to Americans for the first time. Two years later, in 2014, the Ego brand would expand to Europe. Today, Ego tools can be found in major retailers, including Lowes, Ace, and Walmart, with it having a presence in over 2,500 approved European dealers as well. It's best known for its line of lawnmowers, leaf blowers, and trimmers.
In terms of manufacturing, Chervon started developing manufacturing capabilities in 1999 and runs two robot-equipped smart factories out of China, resulting in many Ego tools being made in China. Today, the Ego brand produces over 10 million tools annually and can be found in 65 countries worldwide.
Ego power tools Arc Lithium 56V batteries have a unique design
Much of what Ego touts as a competitive advantage for its tools lies in its Arc Lithium 56V battery. It's also the center of a corporate social responsibility campaign led by Ego called Challenge 2025, which aims to make battery-powered outdoor equipment the principal power source across the industry, forgoing the need for petrol or gas.
Ego Arc Lithium 56V batteries tout a few advantages over other traditional batteries used in outdoor power equipment, including a shock-resistant design, an exclusive power management system, and a phase-change material that keeps cells running cooler in its 2.5Ah, 4.0Ah, and 5.0Ah batteries.
While many other outdoor power tool batteries have a block design, the Arc Lithium 56V's battery cells are designed in an arc, which enables it to cool down faster. This design innovation enables users to swap out and charge batteries faster without having to wait as long for them to cool down. They come in various amp hours (Ah), from 2.5Ah up to 12Ah, and also come with a built-in fuel gauge.
Ego power tools leaf blower comparison
In terms of leaf blowers, Ego power tools are on the more expensive end in terms of electric options, though the Ego line tends to be more powerful — with higher cubic feet per minute (CFM) — as many of the models are comparable or near-comparable to their gas counterparts.
For example, the least powerful leaf blower is the EGO Power+ 56V 615CFM 170MPH 2.5Ah option at Lowes, costing $219. A comparable blower from a similar brand, like the Kobalt 80V 630CFM 140MPH Battery Handheld 2.5Ah leaf blower, costs $269 normally but has similar power and is one of Kobalt's more powerful leaf blowers.
That said, other electric blower brands have cheaper options, like the Kobalt 24V 500CFM 120MPH 4Ah at Lowes or even the Crafstman V20 410CFM 110MPH Leaf Blower at Lowes, both of which cost $149. However, runtime and power for both of these options will not be as good or powerful as the lowest Ego option.
One of Ego's most expensive and powerful leaf blowers is the EGO Power+ 56V 800CFM 190MPH 6Ah Backpack Leaf Blower, which costs $699 at Lowes and is made for commercial use. Generally, most Ego leaf blowers are reviewed highly for their power and long-term durability.
Are Ego lawnmowers any good?
Ego excels with its line of electric lawnmowers, as they have a wide range of power levels and price ranges to suit just about any budget. One of the most affordable Ego lawnmower options with the battery included is the EGO Power+ 56V 21-in Cordless Push Mower with a 6Ah battery. This mower costs $449 at Lowes and delivers up to 55 minutes of average runtime, has three different functions, and seven different cutting positions.
Compared to a comparably priced mower, like the highly-rated Kobalt Gen4 40V 20-in Cordless Self-propelled Lawn Mower 6Ah, which also costs $449 at Lowes and offers a 50-minute average runtime with similar functionality. That said, the deck is one inch smaller and has one less cutting position at 6.
However, the variety of options available to consumers is one of the main advantages of the brand. These range from the more expensive EGO POWER+ Z6 e-Steer 22HP 42in Steering Mower that costs $5,999 at Lowes, to a variety of push mowers with a wide variety of different amp hours.
Ah typically determines overall runtime. For instance, the more powerful EGO POWER+ Select Cut XP 56V 21in Cordless Self-propelled Lawn Mower 10Ah that costs $849 at Lowes is able to run for 75 minutes on a single charge, compared to the 55 minutes of runtime for the EGO Power+ 56V 6Ah mower. Similarly powered electric mowers, like the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 21-in 12Ah sold at The Home Depot, cost $1099.
Ego power tools BBB and customer service concerns
Tools in the EGO Power+ line, including outdoor power equipment, have a five-year warranty through the company, while EGO batteries and chargers have a three-year warranty for consumer use. However, that said, users have complained about shoddy customer service on the BBB website, where "Ego Power Plus" maintains a Customer Review Rating of only 1.19/5 (out of 96 reviews).
Complaints range from being unable to use the warranty if the product was purchased through a third-party Amazon reseller to being unable to reach customer service for a meaningful resolution to their issues. Many of the complaints naturally revolve around the battery in the tools, as this is one of the primary swappable components.
Though it remains unclear if these issues persist to this day, the latest reviews were left in May 2023. Similar reviews complaining about the same issues can be found on other consumer complaint websites like Trustpilot.
Ego outdoor power tools are a good wireless electric option
Aside from the less-than-stellar reviews that the company has received on the BBB website, Ego is known to be a reliable outdoor power tool option. Most of their tools receive anywhere from four to 5/5 stars on most retail websites, and they have a great range of options for their outdoor power tools.
While generally, some of the Ego power tool products will start at higher prices, the costs typically correlate with the potential power and efficiency of the tool. Their tools are adequate for medium-sized jobs, though there may be cheaper options if you plan on using the tool in a limited capacity or infrequently. Their Arc Lithium 56V battery is innovative and can save time in the long run from having to wait for batteries to cool down.
Like any other product or service, remember to read reviews on multiple websites for the model you plan on getting to get the best impression of the product you're spending money on. Generally speaking, if you're set on going electric, Ego should be a safe bet; just make sure you buy the products through certified dealers or retail stores so you can take advantage of the warranty in case anything goes wrong.