Who Actually Makes Skil Power Tools, And Are They Any Good?
Sadly, like many other industries, huge corporations have purchased everyone's favorite power tool brands over the past few decades, often bringing competing brands under the same roof. Though you may not be aware, tool brands like Craftsman and DeWalt are owned by a single company, Stanley Black & Decker, while mid-range options like Ryobi are owned by Techtronic Industries (TTI), which also owns Milwaukee and Hart Tools.
Skil, the iconic power tool brand founded in the United States, isn't immune to the phenomenon, leading many artisans to wonder who makes Skil power tools today. Perhaps even more important is whether Skil, a company started back in the 1920s and known for its circular saws, are actually any good and how they stack up to the competition.
In a sea of competition in home improvement power tool brands, with not much guidance on what's the best, it's natural to wonder whether Skil power tools are worth investing in.
Chervon makes Skil power tools
Skil is a subsidiary of Chervon (HK) Ltd., a Chinese tool manufacturer also known for the Ego, Devon, and Flex brands of power tools. In 1996, the Skil power tool brand, which had existed in some form since the 1920s, was acquired by Robert Bosch GmbH, the same company that owns and created the Bosch tool brand. This would expand Skil's product offerings well into the 2000s, when in 2017, Skil would be acquired by Chervon.
Founded in Nanjing, China, in 1994, Chervon would have a joint venture with Bosch in 2007 before acquiring FLEX, a German brand, in 2013. The Chinese tool manufacturer then acquired both the Skil and Skilsaw brands a few years later.
Today, Chervon runs two manufacturing bases in China where the company performs tooling, manufacturing, assembly, and more for their various lines of power tools, though they have facilities internationally.
Skil has a long American history
Even though Skil Tools is now owned by a Chinese multinational corporation, its humble roots actually started in the 1920s in Louisiana, America. Edmond Michel started his tool company, what would later be called the Skil Corporation, in New Orleans when he designed a new mechanized sugar cane machete.
In 1923, Michael developed the first electric hand saw and joined forces with Joseph W. Sullivan, a farmland developer, to found The Michael Electric Handsaw Company. A year later, in 1924, they would create and market their revolutionary invention, known as the Skilsaw, a moniker still used to this day.
From there, the sky was the limit, as Michael developed more power tool technology, including the Model E, the first portable electrical circular saw, and an electric drill in 1934. They would continue on, expanding their product line to include things like impact wrenches, drills, and outdoor landscaping tools, leading to the legacy that the Skil brand maintains today.
Skil are decent mid-range power tools
Now, Skil tools are sold at local hardware stores and in chains like Ace Hardware and Lowes. Like most power tools, the quality of the tool largely comes down to the type of tool you're getting. Skil is best known for its power saws, with both corded and cordless options available.
Their best-selling saw at Ace is its Skil Diablo 15 amp 7-1/4 inch Worm Drive circular saw, which costs a moderate price of $199.99 and sits with a 4.7 out of five rating. Of the positive reviews, people mainly praised the lightweight saw for its balance and durability. Skil's cordless power drills are also typically reviewed well, with its latest PWR CORE Brushless line listed at affordable prices and comparable to other modern power drills.
The worst-reviewed products at Ace are certainly its line of electric sanders. For instance, in the case of the Skil 6 amp Corded Belt Sander, many users complained of a short lifespan for the product and issues with the dust catcher mechanism. Though affordable at $44.99, users of the Skil Corded 2 amp 1/4 Sheet Sander at Ace complained of similar issues, saying that the mechanism to hold the sandpaper doesn't work well.
Generally, Skil tools are comparable to other mid-range home improvement tool brands like Ryobi or Craftsman tools. Though they may lack the high quality of premier home improvement power tool brands like Milwaukee or DeWalt, its power saws are renowned and fairly affordable compared to competing brands.