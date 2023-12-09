Who Actually Makes Skil Power Tools, And Are They Any Good?

Sadly, like many other industries, huge corporations have purchased everyone's favorite power tool brands over the past few decades, often bringing competing brands under the same roof. Though you may not be aware, tool brands like Craftsman and DeWalt are owned by a single company, Stanley Black & Decker, while mid-range options like Ryobi are owned by Techtronic Industries (TTI), which also owns Milwaukee and Hart Tools.

Skil, the iconic power tool brand founded in the United States, isn't immune to the phenomenon, leading many artisans to wonder who makes Skil power tools today. Perhaps even more important is whether Skil, a company started back in the 1920s and known for its circular saws, are actually any good and how they stack up to the competition.

In a sea of competition in home improvement power tool brands, with not much guidance on what's the best, it's natural to wonder whether Skil power tools are worth investing in.