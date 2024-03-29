5 Affordable Lowe's Lawn Mowers To Whip Your Lawn Into Shape This Spring

As spring continues to inch closer and closer, so does the season of fresh-cut grass and yard work. If you have a lawn, you probably fall into one of two groups: either you anticipate yardwork season with excitement and joy, or you loathe the idea of sweaty Sundays spent battling weeds and overgrown shrubbery. Whether you're a yardwork lover or someone who prefers to avoid the task at all costs, one thing is certain — the job has to get done. Many people may choose to hire a company to mow their lawns. However, that can be pricey, and some people prefer to do yardwork themselves, even if they hate it the whole time.

Fortunately, the lawn mower market is enormous. There are various mowers that help make the chore less odious while maintaining an affordable price. Some of the best mower deals are available from local hardware stores, like Lowe's, the home improvement store known for its budget-friendly tool deals. For this article, we scoured Lowe's website and compared hundreds of lawn mowers against each other. We selected devices based on price, utility, and user reviews. But we'll touch on our methodology in greater detail later. Now, here are five affordable Lowe's lawn mowers to help you start yardwork season in style.