5 Affordable Lowe's Lawn Mowers To Whip Your Lawn Into Shape This Spring
As spring continues to inch closer and closer, so does the season of fresh-cut grass and yard work. If you have a lawn, you probably fall into one of two groups: either you anticipate yardwork season with excitement and joy, or you loathe the idea of sweaty Sundays spent battling weeds and overgrown shrubbery. Whether you're a yardwork lover or someone who prefers to avoid the task at all costs, one thing is certain — the job has to get done. Many people may choose to hire a company to mow their lawns. However, that can be pricey, and some people prefer to do yardwork themselves, even if they hate it the whole time.
Fortunately, the lawn mower market is enormous. There are various mowers that help make the chore less odious while maintaining an affordable price. Some of the best mower deals are available from local hardware stores, like Lowe's, the home improvement store known for its budget-friendly tool deals. For this article, we scoured Lowe's website and compared hundreds of lawn mowers against each other. We selected devices based on price, utility, and user reviews. But we'll touch on our methodology in greater detail later. Now, here are five affordable Lowe's lawn mowers to help you start yardwork season in style.
SENIX 125-cc Gas Push Lawn Mower
Gas-powered lawn mowers are the tried-and-true veterans of the yardwork world. They've been around for decades and historically offer respectable power outputs at the expense of the environment and device weight. Nowadays, gas-powered mowers are more environmentally friendly. Most use four-cycle engines instead of the outdated two-stroke motors known for pumping the air full of emissions, and overall weight has also come down.
The SENIX 125-cc 20-inch Gas Push Lawn Mower with Briggs and Stratton Engine is the most affordable product on this list and could be a great choice for homeowners with smaller yards. It features an environmentally friendly four-stroke motor and 20-inch cutting deck, ideal for yards ranging in size from ½ acre to 1 acre. Its 7-inch wheels have five adjustment positions, allowing you to customize cutting height, while a Prime n' Pull mechanism takes the stress and difficulty out of starting.
The SENIX mower is the cheapest item on this list and one of the lightest, weighing about 42 pounds when fully assembled. The mower is not self-propelled, which is a significant con. However, due to its low weight, the SENIX mower could still be a solid option for homeowners with moderately flat yards.
WORX Power Share 20V Push Lawn Mower
Battery-powered, electric lawn mowers tend to be lighter — though not always — and more eco-friendly than their gas-powered counterparts. The downside to battery-powered mowers is that they may not always be able to provide the same level of power as a gas engine. Additionally, battery-powered devices are reliant on their batteries for power. When the battery dies, you have to stop working until it's recharged — unless, of course, you own multiple batteries.
The WORX Power Share 20-volt Max 17-inch Cordless Push Lawn Mower is the lightest product on this list. It's designed for small, mostly level yards and features a 17-inch cutting deck, ideal for lawns up to ¼ acre in size. The mower includes two 20-volt batteries and a charger. However, that doesn't mean you can use one battery until it dies and swap in the next one. Instead, the WORX mower is designed to use both batteries at the same time, providing twice the cutting time on a single charge.
That said, the charger is dual-port, meaning you can charge both batteries simultaneously, and it takes about two hours for them to reach maximum power. The mower is not self-propelled but weighs only 30.2 pounds when fully assembled, making it light enough for most users in relatively flat areas. Other features include a mulching capability and two clipping collection bags.
SKIL PWR CORE 40V Self-Propelled Lawn Mower
Self-propelled lawn mowers are the Cadillacs of yard work. They utilize engine power — either battery- or gas-powered — to help you move the mower with minimal effort. They're ideal for larger yards and those that are unlevel. You may have a tiny lawn, but if it's on a hill or steep incline, mowing it with a standard push mower can be an extremely tiresome chore. The only issue is that self-propelled mowers tend to be a bit more costly than regular push mowers.
The SKIL PWR CORE 40-volt 20-inch Self-Propelled Lawn Mower combines battery efficiency with the convenience of self-propelled power while maintaining an affordable price tag. The mower uses one 40-volt battery capable of providing 55 minutes of cutting time, and unlike some battery-powered mowers, the SKIL mower includes both the battery and charger. It features a 20-inch cutting deck, ideal for yards between ¼ and ½ acre.
The mower is relatively lightweight at 52 pounds when fully assembled, but the self-propelling engine makes weight almost negligible, allowing you to move the mower with a press of the handle lever and choose between several speed levels based on your needs. The handle folds down for convenient storage, while a PWR JUMP™ feature allows you to charge the battery from 0% to 30% in 30 minutes. In addition to the battery and charger, the kit also includes a grass clippings bag and a mulching plug.
Toro Recycler 140-cc Gas Lawn Mower
Despite the growing popularity of battery-powered mowers, gas-powered devices are still more prominent when it comes to yardwork tools. Gas engines are time-proven and provide substantial power outputs. And thanks to the widespread implementation of four-stroke motors and modern, lightweight materials, gas-powered lawn mowers are more eco-friendly and lighter than ever.
The Toro Recycler 140-cc 21-inch Gas Self-Propelled Lawn Mower provides fossil fuel power without the weight or price of many commercial-grade gas mowers. The Toro mower features a 21-inch cutting deck and is ideal for lawns ranging from ¼ to ½ acres. It weighs 67 pounds when assembled but is self-propelled by the rear wheels, meaning you won't struggle to use it, even on uneven terrain.
It includes a beefy 140-cc Briggs and Stratton motor that provides variable mowing speeds. The cutting deck can mulch, eject clippings out the side, or bag clippings for disposal. The mower's Recycler technology reduces grass to tiny clippings, creating a healthier environment for your lawn and reintroducing vitamins and nutrients to the soil.
EGO POWER+ 56V Push Lawn Mower
EGO electric lawn mowers are some of the best-rated and most efficient battery-powered mowers on the market. They provide gas power without the environmental impact and are available in various sizes and styles. The downside to EGO mowers is that they can be extremely pricey, especially if you want quality-of-life features like self-propelling functionality.
The EGO POWER+ 56-volt 21-inch Cordless Push Lawn Mower is capable of producing fossil fuel power levels without emissions. It includes a 21-inch cutting deck, ideal for yards up to ½ acre in size, and has an electric motor capable of producing six foot-pounds of cutting torque. The kit includes a battery and charger, and the mower can run for 55 minutes on a single charge.
The EGO mower is not self-propelled, and it weighs roughly 60 pounds when assembled, meaning it may not be the best choice for larger yards or those on an incline. For small, flat yards, the EGO electric mower is tough to beat. It includes a grass collection bag, LED headlights for mowing at all hours, and seven different cut heights so you can customize your yard work experience.
Why did we choose these mowers?
We selected the products for this list based on several criteria: price, functionality, and user ratings. First, we set our budget for this piece under $500. Each item covered here falls below that price point, with the cheapest option at $279.00 and the most expensive at $449.00. You may be able to find mowers below this price range.
However, many are old-school manual mowers without a gas- or battery-powered motor. You'll be hard-pressed to find any quality lawn mower at a price lower than those shown here. Next, we compared hundreds of mowers based on their characteristics and capabilities, including cut time for battery-powered devices, weight, and cutting deck size. We chose products that are helpful for average homeowners. None of the items on this list are designed for massive one acre+ yards, but all of the mowers included here are suitable for average residential lawns.
Finally, we factored in user reviews when deciding which products to include. We only selected mowers with ⅘ star ratings or higher, and then we narrowed our list even more by choosing the products with the highest customer reviews. Each item on this list averages more than 4.4 out of five stars, and all of the products covered here have a majority of positive reviews. All that said, it's still important to research before purchasing a lawn mower. Determine your needs and what product will serve them best before you drop big bucks.