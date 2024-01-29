Ego Electric Lawn Mowers: Which Model Is Best For Your Lawn?
If you're fed up with the noise and maintenance of gas lawnmowers, it might be time to switch to electric mowers. EGO offers a wide range of cordless electric mowers suitable for all garden types, so you can keep your lawn in good shape all year round. Unlike gas mowers, they're lighter, produce less noise, and are friendlier to the environment.
Owned by global manufacturing company Chervon, EGO's electric mowers are the result of 10 years of dedicated research and development. The mowers are available in various cutting widths for all garden sizes and are packed with features for a great-looking yard. Without the need to store petrol, they offer effortless maintenance and can be switched on with the press of a button. The company offers push and self-propelled mowers to tackle flat and rougher lawns.
There are several attributes that will help you choose the right mower for your lawn. Some of these attributes include the size of your lawn, whether your lawn is sloped, and how easy your land is to navigate. Here's our top pick of EGO's electric mowers for lawns of all types.
The LM1701E Push Mower: A powerful mower for medium-sized lawns
The LM1701E is a great choice for keeping your garden tidy all year round. The powerful mower has a cutting width of 42cm and a fast charging time of 30 minutes. Its sturdy design and folding structure allow for easy storage, and it does a great job of mowing tight spaces.
The mower has an adjustable cutting height of 20-80mm, so you can get as close a cut as you wish. There are also headlights attached, so you can mow in any weather conditions. You can choose whether to mulch grass or collect it in the 55L collection bag provided. Another option is to discharge grass at the rear, allowing for faster mowing through long and thick grass.
One charge lasts around 20 minutes, which falls a little short. But, with a large cutting width, you'll be able to mow up to 400 square meters on one charge, making the LM1701E a great choice for small to medium-sized lawns. The mower also prioritizes safety by not operating without the supplied key, even with the battery installed.
The LM1903E-SP Self-Propelled Mower: A top choice for uneven lawns
EGO's LM1903E-SP self-propelled mower is perfect for cutting uneven or sloped lawns. The 47cm cutting width is ideal for mowing awkward spaces, and with a powerful built-in drive system, you can mow uphill effortlessly.
The mower comes with a 5.0Ah Lithium-ion battery and a rapid charger, allowing you to charge from 0 to 100% in 40 minutes. Its variable speed control automatically switches to an appropriate speed while mowing so you can maximize battery life. For a longer run time, EGO offers a range of lithium batteries if you're looking to upgrade the provided battery.
As with EGO's other products, the mower utilizes EGO's Power+ system technology, which cuts the noise and maintenance of gas mowers while remaining emissions-friendly. The mower offers maximum comfort with three adjustable height settings. Its 55L collection bag also helps to keep your lawn clean. If you're looking for a convenient and powerful mower to help you navigate difficult areas, the LM1903E-SP is a great choice to reduce strain up slopes.
The LM2135E-SP: 52cm Self-Propelled Mower: The best mower for large gardens
The LM2135E-SP self-propelled mower is one of the most powerful mowers for covering large areas. With a cutting width of 52cm, you'll be able to fly through spacious land with ease. The mower comes with a 7.5Ah battery, covering up to 1,000 square meters on a single charge.
The LM2135E-SP demonstrates peak performance thanks to its superior battery design. The mower's exterior mounted battery uses EGO's Keep Cool technology, delivering top performance while preventing overheating. The batteries also feature a unique arc-shaped structure to help keep their temperate down.
You can choose whether to collect clippings or mulch them by purchasing the ABP2100D-E mulching kit accessory. There's also a generous 70L collection bag, ideal for large areas. The LM2135E-SP is a great alternative to petrol mowers, being lighter, quieter, and more environmentally friendly. While it may not be the cheapest option, its high-quality build and performance justify its expense. What's more, the mower comes with a guaranteed five-year warranty for domestic use.
The LM2021E-SP: An all-around mower for all lawn types
If you're looking for a powerful mower that cuts all lawn types, the LM2021E-SP self-propelling mower is another top option for mowing medium to large-sized lawns, with a cheaper price tag than the LM2135E-SP.
The mower has a generous 25-95mm cutting height range, so you can adjust your cut to your liking. With a cutting width of 50cm, you'll be able to soar through large gardens in little time. The mower offers a generous 35-minute run time powered by its 56-volt lithium-ion battery, which holds 40% more power than the best 40-volt batteries.
The mower features a unique 3-in-1 approach to processing mowed grass. Depending on how you want to treat your lawn, you can either collect clippings, mulch them, or use the side discharge feature. The cordless mower is self-propelled, meaning sloped gardens are no longer a challenge to mow. Its wheels have a large diameter, giving you full flexibility when working around your lawn. The LM2021E-SP is a powerful all-around mower that will make the toughest work feel a breeze.
EGO's range of cordless mowers offers high power and low maintenance with minimal noise. Whatever the size of your lawn, there's a mower built for all garden types. Replace your gas mower with a more eco-friendly option that's easy to manage for a fresh-looking lawn all year around.