Ego Electric Lawn Mowers: Which Model Is Best For Your Lawn?

If you're fed up with the noise and maintenance of gas lawnmowers, it might be time to switch to electric mowers. EGO offers a wide range of cordless electric mowers suitable for all garden types, so you can keep your lawn in good shape all year round. Unlike gas mowers, they're lighter, produce less noise, and are friendlier to the environment.

Owned by global manufacturing company Chervon, EGO's electric mowers are the result of 10 years of dedicated research and development. The mowers are available in various cutting widths for all garden sizes and are packed with features for a great-looking yard. Without the need to store petrol, they offer effortless maintenance and can be switched on with the press of a button. The company offers push and self-propelled mowers to tackle flat and rougher lawns.

There are several attributes that will help you choose the right mower for your lawn. Some of these attributes include the size of your lawn, whether your lawn is sloped, and how easy your land is to navigate. Here's our top pick of EGO's electric mowers for lawns of all types.