The 5 Best Budget-Friendly Tools Worth Buying From Lowe's

Tools are a daily necessity for professionals and DIYers across various industries, from auto repair and maintenance to construction and casual home improvement. But not all tools are created equal — one company's hammer may differ radically from another brand's. While DIYers and casual home improvement enthusiasts don't require top-end tools, they still need equipment that can get the job done. For that reason, it can be challenging to shop for tools as a layperson. High-quality tools tend to be expensive, and building an extensive tool kit can take years.

Fortunately, not all tools cost an arm and a leg, even those of moderately high quality. Lowe's, the famous home improvement store, carries many quality tools at accessible prices. Lowe's' selection of tools is especially attractive and valuable for non-professionals, like home improvement enthusiasts, DIYers, and home mechanics. In fact, every device on this list comes with a price tag of less than $100 and respectable user reviews. From cordless drills to hand tool kits and circular saws, here are five budget-friendly tools worth buying from Lowe's.