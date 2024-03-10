The 5 Best Budget-Friendly Tools Worth Buying From Lowe's
Tools are a daily necessity for professionals and DIYers across various industries, from auto repair and maintenance to construction and casual home improvement. But not all tools are created equal — one company's hammer may differ radically from another brand's. While DIYers and casual home improvement enthusiasts don't require top-end tools, they still need equipment that can get the job done. For that reason, it can be challenging to shop for tools as a layperson. High-quality tools tend to be expensive, and building an extensive tool kit can take years.
Fortunately, not all tools cost an arm and a leg, even those of moderately high quality. Lowe's, the famous home improvement store, carries many quality tools at accessible prices. Lowe's' selection of tools is especially attractive and valuable for non-professionals, like home improvement enthusiasts, DIYers, and home mechanics. In fact, every device on this list comes with a price tag of less than $100 and respectable user reviews. From cordless drills to hand tool kits and circular saws, here are five budget-friendly tools worth buying from Lowe's.
CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt Max 1/2-inch Cordless Drill
Cordless drills are invaluable tools that every homeowner, DIYer, and professional should keep in their toolboxes. Most people understand the basic actions a drill can perform — boring holes into solid objects and installing or removing fasteners like screws. However, not everyone is aware that drills can do much more than that. Drills feature a chuck mechanism that not only holds drill bits in place but also accepts various attachments and add-ons. Depending on the attachment, you can use a drill to polish a car, mix paint, sand a woodworking project, and more.
The CRAFTSMAN V20 Cordless Drill is an excellent and affordable way to expand your toolbox and significantly increase its utility. At just $79, the drill is priced well below many competitors, like DeWalt and Milwaukee, without sacrificing power, thanks to its high-performance 280-watt motor. The drill features a two-speed gearbox with settings for speeds from zero to 350 and zero to 1,500 RPM. It features a keyless chuck, making swapping drill bits and attachments a breeze, while a built-in LED light ensures your workspace is visible in even the darkest spaces. The drill comes with a three-year limited warranty and includes one battery and one battery charger.
Apollo Tools 65-Piece Household Tool Set with Hard Case
There are some tools that are so universally useful and necessary that everyone — regardless of profession, skill level, or even interest — should own. You never know when you'll need a tool and access to a basic toolkit can be a lifesaver in emergencies. Some of the most fundamental tools that everyone should own include a hammer, screwdrivers, pliers, and a basic socket set. These devices will allow you to handle various home improvement and DIY projects. Plus, having access to these tools can even save you a few bucks when it comes to simple and easy fixes.
The Apollo Tools 65-Piece Household Tool Set contains everything you need to tackle basic home improvement and DIY projects. The kit is priced modestly at $58, meaning each tool is less than $1 each. It includes all the tools you need to complete common projects, like hanging picture frames, replacing an outlet cover, or changing your car's air filter. Featured in the kit are one 13-ounce hammer, two pairs of different-style pliers, a ratchet and socket set, two screwdrivers, a 12-foot tape measure, a plastic level, a hex bit driver, various hex bits, a knife, and more. Each tool has a comfortable plastic-dipped handle and is drop-forged with a chrome-plate coating to stand up to corrosion and wear over time. The kit includes a hard case for storage and is covered by a limited lifetime warranty.
Werner 360 Step Ladder
Ladders are another one of those universally useful tools that almost everyone should keep handy. The main problem many people encounter when it comes to ladders is size. Some ladders are just flat-out too big to store in the average garage or workshop or too heavy and awkward to carry around the house. Others are too small to be helpful in any real way. A step ladder is ideal for most indoor projects, like painting walls or dusting on top of shelves. A decent step ladder with a height of 5 to 6 feet can even be used for outdoor projects, like cleaning the gutters or hanging holiday lights.
The Werner 360 6-ft Aluminum Type 1 Step Ladder makes a wonderful addition to any DIYer's arsenal. At just under $70, the ladder won't break the bank. And at 14.5 pounds, carrying it won't break your back. The ladder is 6 feet tall and provides a maximum reach of up to 10 feet with a weight capacity of up to 250 pounds. It features a spill-proof shelf to store paint buckets or tools while working, slip-resistant steps to make climbing a breeze, and capped feet to prevent the ladder from sliding while in use.
CRAFTSMAN 15-Amp 7-1/4-inch Corded Circular Saw
Anyone planning to perform a home improvement project or get into woodworking needs a solid circular saw (different than a miter saw). This tool is used primarily to cut wood beams, like two-by-fours, but you can also use them to cut sheet material like plywood. They can be electric or battery-powered, and they feature a retracting guard to protect yourself while cutting material.
The CRAFTSMAN 15-Amp 7-¼-in Corded Circular Saw is a high-quality device that won't break the bank. The tool costs only $75 and features a high-performance motor capable of spinning at up to 5,500 RPM, delivering fast and precise cuts without the bloated price tag of many competitor brands. It includes a carbide-tipped blade and a tool-free beveling shoe that allows you to make cuts at angles up to 55 degrees and various detents for increased efficiency and versatility. The magnesium shoe contributes to the low total weight of just 9 pounds, making the saw easy and comfortable to use for all-day tasks. Other features include upper and lower metal guards for safety and durability, a contour-grip handle for increased comfort, an 8-foot cord, and a three-year limited warranty for peace of mind.
DEWALT 4.5-inch 11 Amps Paddle Switch Corded Angle Grinder
Power grinders come in many different shapes and forms. However, angle grinders are one of the most useful and common types. Like drills, angle grinders are exceptionally versatile tools that every DIYer and pro should own. They're used primarily to sand, polish, and buff various surfaces, but you can swap out the wheels on an angle grinder based on your needs. Depending on the project you're working on, you can use an angle grinder to polish a car, cut metal, grind out old welds, or strip paint.
The DEWALT 4.5-inch 11 Amps Corded Angle Grinder provides professional-level power without the astronomical price tag. At just under $100, the DeWalt angle grinder features an 11-amp AC/DC motor capable of spinning various grinding, cutting, and polishing wheels at up to 11,000 RPM. The tool is built with a dust-ejection system that prolongs its life by automatically ejecting dust and debris as the device is in use. It features an undersized handle, making it highly comfortable and easy to hold, while the one-touch mechanism allows for easy, 360-degree guard rotation. The tool has a 6-foot cord for enhanced mobility and comes with a three-year limited warranty to protect your wallet.
Why were these tools chosen?
When compiling this list, we considered a few factors: price, user ratings, and practicality. We chose to set our budget for this piece at $100. While economy-level tools can cost upwards of $100, we wanted to provide our readers with a true budget-oriented guide that doesn't sacrifice quality for price. Each of the items covered here falls under $100 and remains a solid option for casual DIYers and entry-level pros. In terms of user reviews, every tool on this list is highly rated by real customers, and each item averages at least 4.5 stars.
Finally, we wanted to showcase tools that real-life hobbyists, homeowners, and DIYers can use for their everyday projects. Each item on this list is capable of supporting various home improvement and casual DIY projects, and each tool has unique applications that make it useful for innumerable projects and tasks.