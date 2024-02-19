Circular Saw Vs. Miter Saw: How To Pick The Right Tool For The Job

While there's a bit of wiggle room, proper DIY demands precise measurements. While nature (and your local lumber yard) provides all the raw materials you could need if you're creating something new from scratch, there's no way you'll be able to do it out of a bunch of raw 2x4s. Luckily, the DIYer's arsenal contains one of the most trustworthy tools in the history of hardware: The saw. With a few quick passes, you can chop any chunk of wood down to a more workable size.

The only mystery in the equation is the precise kind of saw you should be using for your project. A powered saw is obviously better than an old hand saw, but within that framework are two distinct types: Circular saws and miter saws. What exactly is the difference between these two cutting implements, and perhaps more importantly, when would it be wise to use one over the other?