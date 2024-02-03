5 Helpful Tips For Circular Saw Safety

There are three main kinds of protective gear that can help ensure your safety when using a circular saw: eye protection, ear protection, and a dust mask. You should always wear safety glasses any time you operate any kind of electric saw, because they protect your eyes from dust and small pieces of flying debris that might shoot off the saw and fly at your face. It's also important that you use a pair of actual safety glasses designed for impact resistance. There are several ratings associated with protective eyewear, but the two to keep in mind are the Z87.1 rating, which means the glasses have been successfully tested for impact resistance, and the D5 rating, which means they've been approved for adequate protection against fine dust.

Ear protection is also important. Circular saws are loud, and prolonged exposure to the noise can damage your hearing. You can use foam earplugs or over-ear mufflers, whichever you prefer. Anything that can reduce the roar of the saw to a dull murmur is effective.

Finally, there are dust masks. Many carpenters may be able to get by just fine with a paper mask for small projects that only require a few cuts, but those who will be spending long hours in the swirling dust of the saw should make sure they have a respirator that can adequately filter out the fine dust particles. Breathing in too much sawdust can result in sinus pain, infections, headaches, and even breathing issues.