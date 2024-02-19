5 Different Types Of Power Grinders (And When To Use Each)

Power tools come in different shapes, sizes, and applications. Grinders are no exception. Some of them look and function similarly, while others have distinct designs and extremely niche uses. At their core, all grinders are designed for grinding, cutting, polishing, and sanding. That may mean sanding a floor before treating it with a protective coating, sharpening a knife blade, or even cutting up pieces of metal for fabrication.

While all grinders have the same basic ability to cut, grind, and polish, they're not interchangeable. If you buy a belt grinder with the intention of polishing your car, you'll be out of luck. Likewise, you won't get very far trying to buff a high school gym floor with an angle grinder. It's always important to use the proper tool for the job.

But what exactly are the differences between various grinders, and how do you know when to choose one over another? Let's dive in.