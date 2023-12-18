6 Essential Metal Working Tools For Beginners

If you've taken a few metalworking classes or have a long-standing interest in the practice, you may be wondering what it takes to set up shop at home. While it may seem like a daunting task, assembling the things you need for an at-home metal shop is simple. We've narrowed it down to just six things you need to get together if you want to have a good go at tackling this hobby.

Below is a list of tools and equipment that should be enough to tackle pretty much any home metalwork project. These are all "essentials" if you want to get the most out of metalworking, so while you may be able to take on some limited projects without everything on our list, you may be somewhat restricted. Cost is obviously a major factor, and while there's nothing "industrial" in our roundup, some pieces of kit can set you back a few hundred dollars.

However, there are plenty of used tools available at knockdown prices if you know where to look. We'd suggest scouring auction sites, classifieds, and estate sales to snag some bargains. With that being said, tools can be dangerous. So, thoroughly inspect anything you buy used, and walk away if it has signs of obvious damage.

We used our own metalworking experience to assemble this list, including some time spent as a professional plater. This is also just a starting point — you can add plenty of other equipment to your shop as time goes on.