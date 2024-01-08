5 Useful Drill Extensions That Have Nothing To Do With Drilling

A good cordless power drill is one of the most versatile tools in any workshop. It's obviously a staple for drilling holes and driving fasteners, but there are a myriad of other uses for it that often go criminally overlooked.

The adjustable chuck that drills use to grip bits gives them the ability to interface with all kinds of interesting extensions. All an extension needs to benefit from a drill's high-speed rotation is to have a part of it that fits in the chuck. The internet is full of videos featuring the creative ways that people have found to use unexpected items in their power tools. They've used their drills for everything from using whisks to make their own power mixers to attaching paper plates to them and making some interesting spiral art.

Not every unusual use for a drill is a gimmick, though. There are several unique attachments that are designed and manufactured to work with power drills, some of which have absolutely nothing to do with drilling. These take advantage of the drill's inherent high-torque rotary properties to make light work out of tasks that would usually require copious amounts of elbow grease. Here are a few of the most useful drill bits that have little to nothing to do with actual drilling.