Who Makes Dremel Brand Power Tools And Are They Any Good?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever found yourself wandering the power tool aisle of your local hardware store, you've probably stumbled across Dremel's power tools at some point. The company makes a wide variety of products, but it's most well-known for its hand-held rotary tools and the specialized bits that go with them. The name 'Dremel' is so synonymous with precision rotary devices that the name is often erroneously used to refer to all rotary tools.

Dremel's rotary tools use a wide variety of bits that can turn them into devices for drilling, carving, sanding, buffing, grinding, cutting, and more. The pen-like form factor used by most of them makes these tools particularly suitable for fine tasks that can be difficult to pull off with a drill. The company has also expanded into oscillating tools, compact saws, soldering irons, power cleaning solutions, and several other devices.

But as prolific as Dremel is, there are still many people who don't know much about it. You might be wondering who manufactures these tools, how the company came to be founded, and whether these rotary devices are actually any good. I've used my share of power tools and I've found that the best way to uncover the quality of a brand is to take a look at its overall reputation and then compare professional reviews of its products. Here's what I found.