Who Makes Dremel Brand Power Tools And Are They Any Good?
If you've ever found yourself wandering the power tool aisle of your local hardware store, you've probably stumbled across Dremel's power tools at some point. The company makes a wide variety of products, but it's most well-known for its hand-held rotary tools and the specialized bits that go with them. The name 'Dremel' is so synonymous with precision rotary devices that the name is often erroneously used to refer to all rotary tools.
Dremel's rotary tools use a wide variety of bits that can turn them into devices for drilling, carving, sanding, buffing, grinding, cutting, and more. The pen-like form factor used by most of them makes these tools particularly suitable for fine tasks that can be difficult to pull off with a drill. The company has also expanded into oscillating tools, compact saws, soldering irons, power cleaning solutions, and several other devices.
But as prolific as Dremel is, there are still many people who don't know much about it. You might be wondering who manufactures these tools, how the company came to be founded, and whether these rotary devices are actually any good. I've used my share of power tools and I've found that the best way to uncover the quality of a brand is to take a look at its overall reputation and then compare professional reviews of its products. Here's what I found.
Who makes Dremel tools?
One of the first things you probably want to know about Dremel power tools is who makes them. Well, you might be surprised to learn that Dremel has been owned by the German tool-manufacturing company Bosch for the past 30 years.
Bosch was founded all the way back in 1886 and is widely regarded as one of the best Power tool brands on the market. It's known for making innovative products that put the customer's safety first. The company is also well known for its environmental endeavors, as it has been at the forefront of energy efficiency and other green initiatives. This focus on sustainability has been embedded in the Dremel brand as well. Dremel claims that the company reached climate neutral in 2020 and encourages its customers to upscale and repair wooden projects in order to reduce their carbon footprint. Dremel's website states that "reducing [its] C02 footprint, creating a circular economy, and protecting the planet form the heart of our strategy."
Bosch and Dremel tools are not manufactured on neighboring assembly lines, however. While Bosch branded tools are generally of German and Swiss make, Dremel is based in the U.S. and a majority of its tools are manufactured and assembled in North America.
The history of Dremel
Dremel wasn't created by Bosch though. The company was originally founded by the Austrian-born engineer Albert J. Dremel. He immigrated to America as a child in 1906, spent several years developing patents as an engineering designer, and founded the Dremel Manufacturing Co. in Racine, Wisconsin in 1932. One of the first products that Dremel released was a device he called the 'Moto-Tool' which he referred to as "the pocket-sized machine shop for all your needs." This was launched in 1935 and eventually became the foundational design for many of the rotary tools that are still made today.
The Dremel company has been acquired twice over the course of its 90+ years in operation. It was purchased by the Emmerson Electric Co. in 1973 and then was bought a second time 20 years later by Bosch in 1993. It's difficult to calculate how much these changes in ownership have affected Dremel's production methods, but it seems that its engineering focus has remained singular. Dremel has expanded and evolved over the years, and yet the company has always maintained its specialty in making small tools that emphasize precision and utility over raw power.
Dremel's reputation
Reputation is everything to a power tool company. Dremel might have been the first company to introduce small, handheld rotary tools, but there are a lot more of them on the market now than there used to be and it's good to know what people are saying about them.
Dremel's current reputation is a bit mixed. While it's still the first name most people think of when it comes to rotary tools, many have complained that the company's prices are too high. This has become more of an issue as several other major power tool brands have started making similar, but more affordable products. As a result, there are now a lot of differing opinions floating around about which brand is best.
Big power tool brands like DeWalt and Ryobi have their own rotary tools, but Dremel's biggest competitor is Milwaukee. The M12 cordless rotary tool kit is one of the most popular options on the market and there are some divisive opinions about which is better. Some like Milwaukee for its battery system and power output, while others prefer Dremel for its built-in stop feature and a wide array of first-party extensions. Even so, both companies have their fans and both are respected as high-end, name-brand manufacturers.
Dramel's reviews
Take a look at any list of the best rotary tools and you will nearly always see the Dremel name pop up. Both USA Today and the Bob Vila website had two different Dremels featured on their 2023 lists. USA Today stated that the Dremel 3000-2/28 was the best choice overall and that the Dremel 8220-N/30H was the best cordless option. Meanwhile, Vila suggested the Dremel 4300-5/40 as the best overall and the Dremel 3000-2/28 as the best for wood carving. Dremel's products also currently hold the number one spots for the best-selling power rotary tools by Amazon and Lowes, while coming in second behind the Milwaukee M12 at Home Depot.
These tools don't just make frequent appearances in round-ups though. Individual reviews of the rotary tools are nearly always positive as well. The 4000 series has been seen as an ideal choice for modders over the years and the new cordless options only appear to be getting more powerful. Electrician U claimed that the 4000 is excellent for crafting work but lacks power for rugged professional projects. Meanwhile, Pro Tool Reviews said, "With more power than corded options and far greater runtime than previous brushed models, the Dremel 8250 cordless rotary tool is a full corded replacement." However, the publication went on to argue that some users might need a second battery and a Flex Shaft to get its full utility.
So, while they certainly aren't perfect, Dremel power tools seem to have a reliable build quality that's suitable for most home users.