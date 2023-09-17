Ego Vs Ryobi: Who Makes The Best Leaf Blower?

Fall is almost upon us, and with it will come the inevitable blanket of leaves covering our driveways, lawns, and sidewalks. With this in mind, it might be time to think about shopping for a new leaf blower.

Even though most gas-powered leaf blowers don't consume large amounts of fuel, gas prices are rising, so you may want to consider electric options instead. The two-stroke engines that power these devices are also loud and not at all environmentally friendly, making a battery-powered leaf blower your best choice to be a good citizen of your immediate neighborhood and the world at large.

Two of the most popular and affordable manufacturers of battery-powered leaf blowers currently on the market are EGO and Ryobi, both of which offer several models that can be found at various brick-and-mortar and online retailers. Looking at the wide range of portable leaf blowers offered by these two makers, one model stands out above the others.