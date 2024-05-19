Every Major Circular Saw Brand Ranked Worst To Best

Circular saws have been tried-and-true go-to options for making cuts on job sites for decades. While their design may not seem to have changed much over the years, some more recent developments have brought big improvements.

Most notably, as with everywhere else in the world of power tools, better and better cordless options have been released, with — spoiler alert — our favorite circular saw putting out the same power as a corded model using a pair of 18v batteries. Freeing yourself from the wall outlet comes with a host of advantages for the framing carpenter and weekend warrior alike. Other changes, like laser guides, may seem more like gimmicks than real value-added features, but they're increasingly common too.

We've field-tested a number of models and consulted well-known expert reviews for additional input in compiling this rundown of the best circular saw models. We left out niche brands, like Hilti, which focuses on concrete, or Festool, which is comfortably in the fine woodworking world, to focus on solid but common brands. Whether you prefer worm drive or sidewinder, we've done our best to include serious consideration of the top 10 companies making circular saws in 2024.