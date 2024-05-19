Every Major Circular Saw Brand Ranked Worst To Best
Circular saws have been tried-and-true go-to options for making cuts on job sites for decades. While their design may not seem to have changed much over the years, some more recent developments have brought big improvements.
Most notably, as with everywhere else in the world of power tools, better and better cordless options have been released, with — spoiler alert — our favorite circular saw putting out the same power as a corded model using a pair of 18v batteries. Freeing yourself from the wall outlet comes with a host of advantages for the framing carpenter and weekend warrior alike. Other changes, like laser guides, may seem more like gimmicks than real value-added features, but they're increasingly common too.
We've field-tested a number of models and consulted well-known expert reviews for additional input in compiling this rundown of the best circular saw models. We left out niche brands, like Hilti, which focuses on concrete, or Festool, which is comfortably in the fine woodworking world, to focus on solid but common brands. Whether you prefer worm drive or sidewinder, we've done our best to include serious consideration of the top 10 companies making circular saws in 2024.
10. Worx
A relatively new brand in the power tool market, Worx has only been around since 2007, primarily focusing on the lawn and garden segment. However, in addition to innovative cordless trimmers and robotic lawnmowers that cut grass like a Roomba for your lawn, Worx also has a growing line of general-purpose power tools. Owned by the Positec Tool Corporation, the same parent company that makes Rockwell power tools, Worx stable of tools includes a number of circular saws worth taking into consideration, particularly if cost is a major factor.
Coming in at a significantly lower price point than some of its competition, Worx saws offer a level of power comparable to DeWalt for a lot less money. The company's compact circular saw models have earned a lot of praise for packing a solid punch in a small, highly controllable form factor. Furthermore, its Worx Nitro 20V Cordless Circular Saw is among the lightest available in its class, making Worx worth a look for those not yet married to a more established brand.
Lower cost doesn't necessarily mean cheap, and Worx does a fine job of proving this point with its circular saws. While not quite up to professional grade, its saws are powerful and durable.
9. Ryobi
While Ryobi once enjoyed a place in the upper echelon of power tool manufacturers, it has steered its business into the more affordable homeowner segment in recent years. Introducing a bevy of distinctive lime green tools, Ryobi now has one of the broadest selections of cordless power tools available with its Ryobi One 18-volt platform, along with a robust line of corded options as well.
For the many people who have begun to amass a collection of its unique and interesting cordless tools, or for those who are open to doing so, Ryobi's cordless circular saws have a lot to offer. Reviews note that its cordless saws have continued to improve from a solid base point, allowing you to reliably make straight cuts in a design that reduces vibration and increases control. Ryobi's smaller 5.5 inch model also earns high praise for its controllability and accuracy.
Though Japanese in origin, Ryobi is now owned by Techtronic Industries, the same Hong Kong-based company that makes Milwaukee power tools. Though the brand's focus is very much on the homeowner segment, Ryobi's circular saws — both corded and cordless — are very capable tools, and available at a very budget-friendly price point.
8. Craftsman
The Craftsman brand has a long history, at one point a fixture exclusive to Sears (back when Sears was a fixture of retail) and then going through a variety of ownership transitions. While the brand has enjoyed a reputation for some of the best hand tools on the commercial market, the reputation of its power tools haven't always matched up.
Today, however, Craftsman is making a serious comeback, especially with the acquisition of its power tool line by Stanley, the parent company of DeWalt and the same company that's always made its hand tools. Craftsman tools can help you with yard work, and its saws, like the v20 Brushless RP Cordless 7½-inch Circular Saw, are the lightest the company has ever made, and have enjoyed growing praise for their versatility and durability. The new generation of Craftsman saws, now found at big box retailers like Lowe's and Walmart, come at a very attractive price point while promising a substantial bump up in quality.
7. Skil/Skilsaw
The classic worm-drive Skilsaw is as ubiquitous a fixture on any job site as anything but a hammer. Larry Haun, a recognized authority on framing a house (he wrote the book on it) was rarely seen without one handy. Countless other pros, including YouTuber Scott Wadsworth of the Essential Craftsman, swear by the classic Skilsaw and hold its new cordless models in similarly high esteem.
Skil can be somewhat confusing as far as circular saws are concerned, as it manufactures two distinct lines of saws. While Skilsaw still makes its professional-grade tools, Skil produces a much more affordable line aimed at the homeowner rather than the trade carpenter. Though many people continue to refer to circular saws in general as "Skilsaws," there's a considerable difference between the two lines. Not every Skil saw is a Skilsaw!
While some other Skil models aim at the lower end of the market, the Skilsaw professional saws are simply the king of traditional worm drives and the best Skil power tools that are worth the price. The newer cordless models appear to bring the same quality to the table, in a far more portable package.
6. Flex
Flex may seem like a new name in power tools, but it's actually a century old. Formerly dedicated exclusively to the world of metalwork and metal polishing, Flex has expanded to a wider range of power tools since being acquired by the Chevron group, which also produces Skil, and markets them toward a more professional market overall. Check out this article for a more detailed look at the brand's complete line.
As a name lacking the same brand recognition as many of the other entries on this list, it can be tempting to be skeptical of Flex. But its saws are serious tools, not to be taken lightly. One reviewer spoke of its 6.5-inch 24-volt circular saw's rich set of features, referring to it simply as "a beast." One of the unique features that sets this saw apart is its inline design. While sidewinders position the motor to the side of the blade, and worm drives align it behind, the inline motor incorporates the slim power plant into the saw's body above the blade. This results in higher cut visibility from either a right or left-handed perspective. Its 24-volt batteries feature an LED indicator on either side that compliments this slim, ambidextrous design.
Flex's cordless circular saws have garnered a lot of positive attention, with heft and solid designs that speak to professional quality.
5. DeWalt
The battle of the power tools always includes a couple reds and a couple different blues, but team yellow always shows up in a big way. DeWalt manufactures a robust selection of circular saws, and as with most of the new DeWalt tools for you might be considering for your next project, the emphasis is on high power and professional durability.
Both the corded and cordless models are on the heavier side, but many consider this a good thing. DeWalt's saws are billed as solid, reliable, and powerful. DeWalt doesn't always promise the smoothest or cleanest result (though sometimes it delivers that) but the brand always delivers on a bit of extra "oomph" in situations where it's required.
The newest DeWalt cordless models come with an interesting feature called Power Detect technology. This allows you to use batteries of different voltages: the more common 20-volt varieties, as well as a monstrous 60-volt battery pack. This allows the same tool to become a more lightweight and portable option when mobility is required, and a seriously powerful unit when making heavy cuts. The saw also features an LED light and an electronic brake, which helps to prevent accidents and creates a safer workspace.
DeWalt saws deliver a lot of power and reliability, and the brand's reputation for industrial-grade quality for the professional and DIY weekend warrior alike is well-earned.
4. Metabo
Metabo may be a fairly new name to a lot of people the United States, but it's been a major power tool brand in Germany for years. The company was acquired in 2017 by the Hitachi Corporation, and in 2022 the parent company's entire power tools division split off and rebranded as Metabo HPT. Thus, even if Metabo may feel somewhat unfamiliar, it is in fact the same tool company Hitachi — one of the strongest names in a variety of electronics, and always a strong name in power tools — has always been.
Today, Metabo continues to produce excellent power tools, including a 36-volt rear-handled cordless model that is among the highest-rated of its peers. It combines two of our favorite attributes in a cordless circular saw: It's both lightweight and precise. At 8.2 pounds without batteries, the Metabo claims to be the lightest in its class. It also offers an AC adapter attachment, transforming the cordless saw into a corded one should you want or need it. It tracks cleanly and provides very clear sight lines, resulting in great-looking cuts. All the while, it has plenty of power to tackle a majority of jobs.
Metabo's saws are not to be overlooked, and combine a variety of features that make them an outstanding entry in this list.
3. Milwaukee
Every time you pick up a new Milwaukee power tool it becomes obvious you're dealing with a solid product. Milwaukee circular saws are first-rate, sometimes the top of their class. They may not always have the most elegant presentation, but that's not what a circular saw is for. These deliver power and precision.
Engineered with the needs of professionals in mind, Milwaukee's M18 Fuel Rear Handle 7¼-inch Circular Saw saw boasts impressive cutting capabilities powered by Milwaukee's M18 battery platform. The company claims this saw's brushless motor allows it to cut faster than a 15-amp corded worm drive saw. Milwaukee's proprietary battery technology allows it to run 50% cooler than earlier models as well, maintaining the saw's durability while going through wood smoothly and easily, all running off a single 18-volt battery.
For those who prefer a sidewinder platform, the M18 Fuel 7¼-inch Circular Saw offers comparable performance and the same feature set as the rear-handle option. Both saws deliver results and an experience that speaks to a top-notch level of quality.
2. Bosch
No list of the best power tools is complete without a nod to Bosch. These serious tools are favored by many professionals, and show just what a difference German engineering makes when designing high-quality power tools. While it focuses mostly on sidewinders, which are the overwhelming preference in Europe, Bosch also makes a more than capable worm drive saw as well.
There are drawbacks to the Bosch line, but they are few and far between. The brand's tools are rough and rugged, yet maintain a sophistication and simplicity that put them a cut above much of the competition. Unlike previous models, its current 18V Profactor 7¼-inch Circular Saw has caught up to the competition by incorporating brushless motor technology, allowing significant power gains from the same 18-volt battery. Though it doesn't feature variable speed, it moves through a material with ease at a steady 5,000 rpm. It also boasts of the ability to cut through two layers of wood at its full bevel range, and like all our top entries on this list, features an electronic brake that can save both blades and fingers.
A perennial favorite among pros, Bosch's reputation is second to none. Whatever model of saw you choose from its lineup, it's sure to be a rock-solid tool that can handle cuts gracefully.
1. Makita
There's a certain finesse and feel that comes with using a Makita saw that's just not found in comparable models. And while some earlier entries on this list can offer a bit more power, the tradeoff is often a slower-moving blade. We find the range of Makita saws we've used over the years — including the popular and truly excellent XSR01 36V LXT® Brushless Rear Handle 7¼-inch Circular Saw —to be simply exemplary machines.
The XSR01 was the first of the growing number of cordless rear-handled saws on the market, and while the competition has heated up since its debut, we find it's still the best. Combining features of a worm-drive saw, like greater visibility due to its blade-left orientation, with a lightweight cordless platform, the saw moves effortlessly from place to place. Its two 18-volt batteries mean it makes use of 36 volts of power while still being interchangeable with the LXT platform, which apparently has widest selection of power tools in the world, including some tools we think no handyman should be without. An automatic transmission detects changes in workload and power availability, varying the speed of the blade automatically to deliver more speed or torque when it's most efficient.
In addition to exceptional accuracy and what we feel are the best ergonomics of any brand listed, what sets Makita atop this list is durability. Countless pros will attest that, while they've had to replace saws from other top brands, a Makita just seems to go on working forever.
Methodology
We have personal experience working with a lot of different circular saws from a variety of different companies, which provides the bulk of our knowledge. Other input comes from highly-regarded periodicals, websites, and YouTube videos that feature tool reviews and expert instructional videos from professionals.
When possible, we have consulted and referenced side-by-side comparisons showing differences in performance, and comparing features against one another (e.g. speed vs. power considerations).