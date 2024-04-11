10 New DeWalt Tools Waiting For Your Next DIY Project
Whether you are a casual home DIYer or a seasoned professional with several large projects to your name, there is a DeWalt tool with the necessary power, performance, and build quality to handle almost every imaginable task. The company was established in 1924 by Raymond E. DeWalt, an American tool inventor who had patented the radial arm saw one year earlier. After being purchased by competing tool giant Black & Decker in the 1960s, DeWalt has had further success since the 1990s as a trailblazing manufacturer of portable, cordless power tools. These days it ranks as one of the best major power tool brands around.
When shopping for DeWalt cordless power tools, you'll often come across the option to buy the tool on its own or as part of a kit. We have chosen the latter, where available, as it generally means the tool comes with a battery, charger, and carrying case. However, DeWalt isn't always the most budget-friendly power tool brand, you can always some money and just buy the standalone tool if you've already got the batteries.
Most of the products in this list are part of the DeWalt 20V Max range, which means they use the same 20-volt battery and charger. Some of the brand's heavier-duty tools use the 60V Max 60-volt power supply, whereas the 12V Max series caters to lighter, more portable tools. The following recent entries to the DeWalt product line cover a wide range of applications and would make useful additions to any extensive DIY toolset.
Circular Saw Kit
Whether your project requires precise and powerful cutting of lumber, large sheets of plywood, OSB, or MDF, a circular saw can be your closest ally, especially if there's no room for a miter saw. The Atomic 20V Max Brushless 4-½ inch Circular Saw Kit combines power and portability and is lightweight, making it ideal for performing larger tasks without succumbing to fatigue.
The 4-½-inch blade of the 20V Max circular saw will cut 2X lumber measuring 1-½ inches thick. With thinner materials, such as ¾-inch OSB (oriented strand board), its powerful brushless motor will last for over 350 feet of cutting. What is a brushless motor? As the name suggests, this is a more efficient and powerful alternative to more basic electric motors that use brushes. Instead, it uses static coils with a magnetic rotary component. This effectively reverses the principle of its brushed counterpart and saves on energy.
Other features of the circular saw include an electronic blade brake for safer working and improved productivity, an onboard dust port to keep your tool and work area free of debris, and a bevel lever so you can adjust the cutting angle to 45 degrees — handy for making right-angle joints. For accessories, the kit includes a charger, blade, 20V Max battery, and a pouch for the blade-changing tool.
Impact Driver Kit
An impact driver is essential for efficient and powerful fastening, especially on larger jobs that require more effort, such as when screwing joists or pressure-treated decking. The Atomic 20V Max Brushless ¼-inch Impact Driver is compact at just over five inches from front to back, allowing you to maneuver in tight spaces, with the power to produce 1,700 inch-pounds (in-lbs) of torque. To the uninitiated, this means the number of pounds of rotational force applied one inch from the center of the impact driver's shaft.
DeWalt's Atomic range includes a number of small and powerful tools, and this impact driver suits a wide range of applications. Its variable speed trigger provides better control while fastening, and makes you less likely to mash screw heads as you work. An ergonomic handle provides comfort while working for longer durations, and it features DeWalt's tried-and-true 20-volt brushless motor.
The 20V Max Impact Driver's brushless motor runs more efficiently and produces more power, ensuring that you can work for longer on a single charge. As it is part of the 20V Max cordless range, you are afforded the freedom of working unencumbered by a trailing cable, and you can switch between multiple batteries. It is, therefore, worth investing in an additional 20V battery if you regularly use your impact driver for more demanding jobs.
Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit
The DeWalt oscillating multitool can be invaluable when tackling demanding tasks that require precision, such as stripping paint, lifting linoleum tiles, and cutting wood, metal, and plastic. As such, this is a useful product to have around the home for both construction and maintenance, and for finishing intricate installations like window frames and skirting.
As the name suggests, the multi-tool uses an oscillating head in conjunction with various adapters for various tasks. These include two blades: one for cutting wood and another for wood with nails, which is useful when deconstructing wooden frames and when cutting thin metal. Thanks to its onboard LED lamp, it is slim enough to be useful in tight spots and even in dimly lit workspaces. The multitool operates with tool-free functionality, making switching between accessories quick and easy while on the job.
As part of the DeWalt 20V Max series, the oscillating multitool has a powerful brushless motor that is up to 57% more efficient than its brushed counterparts, meaning you will be able to work longer between charges. As a bonus, a universal accessory adapter is included, making the tool compatible with oscillating tile cutters and sanding heads, as well as various saws from many different brands.
Roofing Nailer Kit
Anyone who has ever had to hammer multiple nails along repeated joists manually will attest to the fact that an automatic nailer is worth its weight in gold. A nailer is a useful tool, not only when roofing but also when fastening several fastenings over any large surface. The DeWalt Roofing Nailer Kit is cordless, making it even more practical when working off the ground or in remote spaces.
As well as being several degrees more convenient than manually fastening nails, the DeWalt Roofing Nailer is far more accurate, with a rotary depth adjustment feature, meaning your fasteners don't penetrate farther than necessary. A stall release lever frees stuck nails, so work should continue unfettered should you experience a jam, and its canister holds as many as 120 roofing nails, facilitating longer working durations. The 20V Max battery will power up to 500 nail activations on a single charge while firing at a rate of up to three nails per second, so you shouldn't have to spend as long exposed to the elements.
Another feature of the DeWalt Roofing Nailer is the bump firing mode. This is common in nailer trigger systems and means that, unlike the alternative sequential firing, the nailer activates when the trigger is depressed and the tip of the nailer is pressed against the object surface. This is yet another means of increasing efficiency and productivity, making the tool even more valuable when performing repeated fastening duties in a relatively short period of time.
Small Angle Grinder
An angle grinder has many useful applications, such as cleaning hard materials, cutting tiles, cutting and grinding metal, and even sharpening tools. Sometimes, your target object may be smaller or require a more accurate approach, and in this instance, DeWalt's Small Angle Grinder allows for more intricate and convenient action.
While it is a part of the 20V Max series, the DeWalt Small Angle Grinder uses a higher-capacity XR battery, which boosts its power by up to 40% and provides speeds of up to 9,000 RPM. There are useful safety features: If the grinder locks up or stalls during use, its kickback brake will engage, stopping rotation and helping prevent injury. Additionally, it has a safety trigger, which must be cycled off and on again before it can be restarted in the event of a power outage or unintended shutdown, and a clutch system disengages the motor if the grinding surface is pinched.
The Small Angle Grinder Kit includes a wrench for switching grinding discs, a side handle, a 5-inch guard, and a charger. While you may want a different type of power grinder for larger tasks, this might be the only angle grinder you need for smaller jobs and basic maintenance around the home.
Hammer Drill/Driver Kit
A cordless electric drill is one of the most handy tools across various DIY projects, as it facilitates both the boring of holes at higher speeds and screwing fasteners at lower speeds. A powerful model such as the DeWalt 20V Max Hammer Drill/Driver can handle more demanding tasks, such as drilling metal and masonry, making it an even more useful accessory for construction, maintenance, and odd jobs around the home.
Like the Small Angle Grinder, the 20V Max Hammer Drill/Driver uses the XR battery to boost its power by as much as 29%. DeWalt's Power Detect technology further optimizes its output, maximizing it according to demand and increasing efficiency. Its ratcheting toolless chuck has carbide inserts to grip with greater friction, and it can accommodate drill bits of up to half an inch in diameter.
The drill/driver has a hammer action that drives the chuck into harder materials like concrete or masonry. It also has a three-speed trigger and a large side handle for better drilling accuracy, and improved comfort and ergonomics, which matters a lot with power tools you use often. As usual, a charger and battery are included in the kit, making this a comprehensive package ideal for larger drilling and driving tasks and even smaller applications where space isn't too limited — exactly the kind of versatility you'd expect from one of the top major impact driver brands.
Mid-Size Bandsaw Kit
A bandsaw is traditionally a large, stationary workshop installation for accurately cutting a variety of materials. Here, the DeWalt Mid-Size Bandsaw takes the same concept and applies it to a portable unit that can be easily transported to and from the workshop to the job site. It is, therefore, a useful addition to any tool arsenal, as it can be used for precision woodworking, lumber, and metalworking tasks in situ, improving efficiency and convenience as you work.
Features of the DeWalt Mid-Size Bandsaw include an integral blade guard for safety and to keep the cutting blade free of debris, blade speed control for working with various materials, a built-in LED lamp for better blade/object visibility, and connectivity via the DeWalt Tool Connect app, to help gauge productivity and manage workloads.
While it is more likely to be used for commercial applications, the Mid-Size Bandsaw would likely come in very handy for larger DIY projects. The powerful 20V Max brushless motor is capable of delivering up to 120 cuts through a 12-gauge metal framing strut per charge, slicing through it in as little as five seconds. This rather niche tool is a considerable time saver for demanding jobs where accuracy is paramount.
High Torque Impact Wrench
Tightening a large number of bolts at a DIY project or job site can be a demanding and repetitive task that results in heavy fatigue at best or a bad case of tennis elbow at worst. An impact wrench provides the torque you need for quickly tightening (and loosening) bolts, especially when the job requires repeated fastenings. They are also useful for automotive tasks and mechanical jobs that require efficient and powerful tightening.
The DeWalt High Torque Impact Wrench combines power, portability, and efficiency for prolonged use. It delivers an impressive 1,400 foot-pounds of torque, making short work of fastening and unfastening larger bolts, wheel lugs, concrete anchors, and more. For this, it employs DeWalt's Powerstack battery, which is the most powerful unit within the 20V Max range. According to the manufacturer, this provides 50% more power, 50% more battery life, and twice the lifespan of its 20V Max equivalent.
With such torque comes a requirement for DeWalt's Precision Wrench Control, which prevents overtightening or stripping of threads. There are also four speed settings for greater tightening accuracy across various applications, and the tool bag, charger, and Powerstack battery are included in the kit. While a socket wrench or a set of spanners would probably suffice in most DIY scenarios, the High Torque Impact Wrench will save you time (and elbow pain) when tackling larger fastening jobs.
Cordless Belt Sander
While orbital sanders are ideal for use on smaller surfaces, a belt sander provides a quicker and more efficient means for finishing large areas, such as wooden flooring, removing materials like paint or varnish, or for leveling and scribing duties. The constant linear movement involved in sanding means trailing electrical cords become a real nuisance, so the cordless functionality of the DeWalt 20V Max Belt Sander makes work significantly easier.
The DeWalt Cordless Belt Sander is also considerably more powerful and efficient than many equivalent corded sanders as part of its premium XR (extended runtime) range, and it has a large sanding surface area 21 inches long and inches wide. A variable speed trigger lends greater control over your sanding finish, with 25 increments for fine to hard sanding applications. Meanwhile, a two-handed operation allows for better control over the tool, and the sanding belt can be easily changed via its tool-free operation when replacing a worn item or switching grades.
Generated dust will be kept to a minimum and collected in the belt sander's included dust bag. You can also opt to use DeWalt's vacuum or dust extractor. However, both these and the battery are sold separately, so it's important to consider all necessary accessories before you make a purchase.
Reciprocating Saw Kit
A reciprocating saw has many uses for the practical DIYer, gardener, and construction worker, whether you are limbing branches, dismantling structures, or making small, precise cuts. The compact yet robust 20V Max Reciprocating Saw Kit from DeWalt features brushless technology for more powerful cutting and is part of the XR range, with improved runtime.
The inclusion of the reciprocating saw's Powerstack promises better efficiency as DeWalt's most powerful and durable battery, and a variable speed trigger gives you better control over your work, especially when the task requires precision. Another feature that improves control is its flexible shoe that butts up against the cutting object but swivels as you cut, to help guard against slipping and provide a more positive and stable action.
As with all DeWalt tools, the build quality of the reciprocating saw is excellent throughout and practical, with toolless blade changing and a built-in bright LED lamp for working in dimly lit areas. While a tool bag, battery, and charger are included, you'll have to purchase accompanying blades separately. However, a good variety of attachments are available at different lengths and for cutting various materials, including wood, metal, and plastic, directly from DeWalt's website.