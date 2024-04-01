Every Major Impact Driver Brand Ranked Worst To Best
The impact driver is a fundamental component of many toolboxes these days, but anecdotal evidence suggests that the power tool only started making a real "impact" on the job site in the last decade or two. Compared to drills, Impact drivers have a gigantic difference in torquing power when driving fasteners. An impact driver can overcome even the most stubborn fastening applications. Instead of only providing rotational force, impact drivers use a motorized anvil system to add a hammer action that slams the chuck forward into the screw. Impact drivers are a little slower at driving screws, but they can finish off a job the drill starts with ease.
Selecting a great impact driver takes patience and research, as with any power tool purchase. Many buyers looking to add an impact driver to their toolbox opt for brand cohesion. Because impact drivers are a somewhat recent addition to the powered fastening space, nearly any you might find will be cordless. Sticking with the same brand you already use will forgo the need to purchase new batteries alongside the driver. But buyers just starting their journey into power tool ownership are starting fresh and need to think about the brand they'll pick. The market for impact drivers is quite busy — there's no end to the mountain of reviews, and Consumer Reports offers a definitive score sheet on every model. Here's how we think the brands stack up against each other.
11. Metabo
Metabo finds itself at the bottom of the list when it comes to impact drivers, despite the brand's lengthy history of excellence in the power tool marketplace. Metabo was founded in 1923 when its innovative leader, Albrecht Schnizler built the first handheld drill. The company remains grounded in Nürtingen, Germany to this day.
Consumer Reports gives Metabo's WH18DFX model a score of 62, noting a sizeable drop off in power and run time compared to others in the category. Similarly, the 18-volt driver doesn't follow the same form factor as many other brands, leading to a long drive head that may be difficult to position in tight spaces. The 1,328 in-lbs of max torque fall well below figures produced by other impacts, as are the 2,400 RPM limit and 3,200 impacts per minute ratings for the Metabo driver. The tool is just 2.2 pounds without its battery attached, though, making for a lightweight driver that isn't likely to slow you down while performing overhead tasks or other fastening at height.
[Featured image by Team Metabo OS via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]
10. Bauer
The Bauer brand is part of the Harbor Freight range and offers a truly dirt-cheap impact driver for anyone in search of a quick fix to their project needs. The tool itself isn't particularly exciting, but for $60 at Harbor Freight you'll get the compact, 20V driver, a 1.5Ah battery, and a charger. Consumer Reports levies a score of 66 against the Bauer driver, giving it poor scores for run time, charging time, and handling. However, for the price, the power rating isn't really something to scoff at. While a 1,300 in-lb max torque output won't blow anyone away, it's likely more than enough for routine fastening tasks around the house. This makes it a decent option for a homeowner looking to add a bit of extra oomph to their toolbox for simple DIY fixes. For more demanding jobs, and of course, in a professional setting, Bauer's 1781C-B1 impact driver will rarely act as the right solution.
Harbor Freight's Bauer brand impact driver weighs in at 3.3 pounds, too, making it slightly heavier than the typical compact driver. Overall, it's a handy option in a pinch, but might not be the best choice for more demanding work requirements. As a starter tool or a cheap and cheerful temporary replacement, it's a perfect gap filler, but not much more.
9. Craftsman
Consumer Reports highlights two Craftsman impact drivers in particular, giving the CMCF813C2 model a score of 70, and offering a 66 to the CMCF810C1. The higher-rated driver of the pair offers a max torque of 1,500 in-lbs, placing it roughly in league with many high performers. Consumer Reports notes a lackluster charging time and decent run time while scoring it a 4/5 on power performance. Handling takes top marks, however, due to the driver's compact size and minuscule 2.05-pound bare tool weight. It's a 20V ordeal, with the natural compatibility with Craftsman's other 20-volt power tools coming as a standard. The package set comes with a charger and 1.5 Ah battery, so buyers may want to invest in added power packs for extended tool performance.
Craftsman's other driver featured by the review site offers virtually the same performance with a marginally higher bare tool weight. The only substantive difference appears to be the "Brushless RP" badge included on the higher-rated variant, alongside a slight price bump. The CMCF810C1 model also claims a brushless motor, so the performance should be similar. Even so, Consumer Reports notes a slight dip in both run time and charging.
8. Kobalt
Lowe's is the company that makes Kobalt power tools. The brand was founded in partnership between the store and the J.H. Williams Tool Group in 1998 to compete directly with Sears and Home Depot. Kobalt's impact driver boosts the voltage to a 24-volt model and backs up its stake in the market with a whopping 2,000 in-lbs of torque. This places the tool on par with the most impressive bolt and screw turners available, and selling at Lowe's for just $100 with a bag, charger, and 2.0 Ah battery included. The bare tool weighs 2.4 pounds, leaving it on the slightly heavier side of the compact range but keeping it notably under the measured weights of many impact drivers on the market.
Consumer Reports gives the compact driver a score of 74, hailing its power but knocking handling, charge time, and run time. It would appear that all the extra heft Kobalt brought into the fold to create a potent torquing device left a few other areas wanting. Even so, as a basic impact driver that can get the job done around the house, it stacks up admirably against other budget-friendly tools while offering the turning power of a premium fastener. It also includes three speed settings and a finishing mode for delicate work.
7. Skil
Skil is a consistent performer in the power tool marketplace. The brand name is almost synonymous with circular saws — seriously, many contractors and grandfathers across the country call their circular saw a Skilsaw, whether it's a Skil-branded cutter or not. Skil naturally makes a variety of other corded and cordless power tools, including a superbly reliable impact driver. Consumer Reports brandishes a score of 74 for its PWR Core 20 model, a ¼-inch hex, 20V, brushless impact driver. The 20V PWR Core platform offers rapid charging for a jump in any project you may be working through. The PWRJUMP feature gives a 25% charge from zero in just five minutes, and a full charge can be achieved in 45. For DIYers looking for a tool that can keep them going at the end of a job (potentially with a single battery on hand), this Skil option makes for a valuable partner when you just need that extra bit of juice. The battery even offers charging compatibility with your phone or tablet for added versatility.
The driver itself features two speed settings and a control mode to reduce the incidence of overpowering screws and breaking or cross-threading them. The bare tool weighs just 2.47 pounds, for a lightweight choice that's also relatively slim for improved access, and its max torque value comes in at a highly respectable 1,800 in-lbs. Consumer Reports dings the driver slightly for its handling, and notes average results for the tool's run time, even with its impressive power output.
6. Bosch
Founded in 1886, Bosch Tools began life in Stuttgart, Germany as the "Workshop for Precision Mechanics and Electrical Engineering." The company has played an integral part in the development of diesel engines and pioneered the first hammer drill. In terms of its modern impact drivers, the brand competes right alongside the industry's finest.
Bosch's GDX 18V-1800 Professional model (styled as "the Bosch Freak") combines the functionality of an impact driver and impact wrench together in one tool. This gives it a unique versatility, topped off by its capacity to run both ¼-inch hex and ½-inch square accessories (both bits and sockets). The driver introduces a variable speed trigger, keeping pace with the premier brands in this category, and offers 1,860 in-lbs of max torque and even more breakaway power. Its brushless motor and 4,100 IPM rating make it a solid performer for any type of fastening or releasing tasks you may have on the docket. Where the impact driver falls a bit flat is in added considerations beyond the pure torque. It's fitted with a just single light at the base of the driver, and Consumer Reports notes a relatively poor run time (giving it a 2 out of 5 in the category) which drops its overall score down to 75. This is still a quality tool, there's no doubt about its performance, but there remain a few lackluster characteristics.
5. Hercules
Hercules is a power tool brand from Harbor Freight. It's a relatively low-cost option for all manner of power tool varieties including heavy-duty gear, like its demolition hammer or 66-pound jackhammer. That low-price reputation also extends to the brand's impact driver, and the tool's metrics perform on par with some of the most competitive brands out there. Consumer Reports gives it a score of 76, noting a severe drop in run time when compared with other drivers. However, in terms of raw power and even premium feature inclusions, the Hercules impact driver is right in the running for some of the most useful tools in the segment.
Multiple reviewers including Torque Test Channel tout the extreme power of the tool. However, VCG Construction notes that performance may be intermittent at times. Max output places the Hercules driver near the top of the heap, with 2,200 in-lbs of torque at its peak. The unit also features an incredibly compact motor, at 80% the size of Hercules' brushed impact driver. A three-speed controller places it in the same league as the big names, and the unit's three LED lights — spread out across the face of the driver — make it easy to work in low-light conditions. Hercules products often leave certain upgraded functions by the wayside in pursuit of a favorable price point. However, the brand's impact driver seems to strike a fantastic balance.
4. Makita
Makita tools are consistently innovative and always powerful. New Makita power tool options are always something to get excited about, and the brand's impact drivers are a great choice for anyone looking for a stable brand to get behind or a single cordless tool to fill a certain fastening void in the toolbox. The Makita brand launched in Nagoya, Japan in 1915, specializing in motors, transformers, and lighting solutions. In 1958, the company introduced its first power tool, an electric planer. The release changed Makita's trajectory and by 1962 the company had rounded out its power tool stable with a circular saw and drill solutions.
Makita's current 18V impact driver (XDT19R) picks up where its predecessor's legacy ends. The 16R model was rated by Consumer Reports at an 82 grade, making it one of the pinnacle tool options in the impact driver category. The current tool in Makita's stable includes four speed and power modes with a quick shift feature to get the job done without any fussing about. Max torque on the impact driver is rated at 1,590 in-lbs, placing it slightly behind its competitors at the top end of the field but still within striking distance of the pack leaders. Similarly, Makita's 19R build is just 4.5 inches long and weighs just 2.75 pounds, a little heavier than some others, but similar in size to other preeminent drivers.
3. Dewalt
One of the primary choices among professionals in the trades, Dewalt tools are consistently favored for their precision construction, potent function, and reliable longevity even under the most intense of job site pressures. Dewalt sits as the third-best impact driver manufacturer, and its range is truly marvelous. There are a few key reasons why Dewalt takes runner-up billing, but by no means are its tools (or the brand's impact driver, for that matter) an afterthought. On the contrary, Dewalt's iconic yellow has been a mainstay in home improvement and professional building and repair work for many years. Founded in 1924, Dewalt was the progenitor of the radial arm saw, a mythical jobsite tool that still finds use in workshops today.
Dewalt's DCF887D2 model — the 20V Max XR impact driver — utilizes a three-speed motor and offers a tightly compact body (2mm shorter than its already sleek predecessor) and a minuscule 2-pound bare unit weight. Rounding out the impact driver's performance, the tool offers up a maximum torque rated at 1,825 in-lbs, surpassing Milwaukee's standard M18 driver but falling just shy of its elite, Fuel range. Consumer Reports gives it a rating of 83, placing Dewalt's offering among the elite of competitive cordless impact drivers. You can't go wrong opting for Dewalt tools. They are often slightly cheaper than their Milwaukee counterparts and provide a very similar user experience, making them ideal for just about any task you may face.
2. Milwaukee
Milwaukee is a titanic name in the world of power tools. Hailing originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the brand was founded in 1924. Today, Milwaukee's cordless power tools run on either its M12 or M18 battery systems (The M18 and M18 Fuel lineups also have performance differences). Milwaukee and Dewalt are extremely close competitors in terms of performance and use among pros, especially. But Milwaukee stakes its claim as the "better" performer in many regards as a result of its dual offerings. M12 tools provide a near-carbon copy of the experience that tool users get from the larger power tool range, yet their size is dramatically reduced. The M12 Fuel impact driver produces 1,500 in-lbs of torque from a tool weight of just 2 pounds. Its larger cousin, the M18 Fuel offers a boost in power, offering 2,000 in-lbs of torque with a weight that rises by just a quarter of a pound (2.24 lbs).
Milwaukee's cordless tool lineup is vast and immensely impressive. The Fuel range takes fastening to the next level, but its regular M18 driver is perhaps the most surprising. Consumer Reports offers up a grade of 85 for the 1.7-pound bare unit that produces 1,700 in-lbs of torque (splitting the difference between the Fuel model and the ultra-compact M12 variant with a lighter overall footprint, sans battery).
1. Flex
Flex is a brand over a century in the making. The German tool manufacturer pioneered the angle grinder in 1954 and has been at the forefront of job site innovation since its formation in 1922. Flex power tools include all the staples a DIYer or professional in the trades might be looking for, including impact drivers.
Flex's impact driver ranks among the best in torque and overall power output. As is standard, The FX1371A-1H features a ¼-inch hex bit chuck and utilizes a quick eject function that requires just a pull on the outer ring to release. The driver maxes out at 2,500 in-lbs of torque at 4,000 RPM. This places it among the highest performers in the category and virtually guarantees that users will be able to drive whatever fasteners they're working with. The impact driver is just 4.7 inches long and offers an impact rate of up to 4,450 IPM for both a supremely compact frame and a truly impressive work rate. Two of Flex's impact drivers take some of Consumer Reports' top ratings, this and its FX1351-2A model (which received a 90 grade, the highest among impact drivers, from CR). While many great brands make high-quality impact drivers, the Flex brand stands as the best option on the market for its weight, size, torque, and run time.