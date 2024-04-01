Every Major Impact Driver Brand Ranked Worst To Best

The impact driver is a fundamental component of many toolboxes these days, but anecdotal evidence suggests that the power tool only started making a real "impact" on the job site in the last decade or two. Compared to drills, Impact drivers have a gigantic difference in torquing power when driving fasteners. An impact driver can overcome even the most stubborn fastening applications. Instead of only providing rotational force, impact drivers use a motorized anvil system to add a hammer action that slams the chuck forward into the screw. Impact drivers are a little slower at driving screws, but they can finish off a job the drill starts with ease.

Selecting a great impact driver takes patience and research, as with any power tool purchase. Many buyers looking to add an impact driver to their toolbox opt for brand cohesion. Because impact drivers are a somewhat recent addition to the powered fastening space, nearly any you might find will be cordless. Sticking with the same brand you already use will forgo the need to purchase new batteries alongside the driver. But buyers just starting their journey into power tool ownership are starting fresh and need to think about the brand they'll pick. The market for impact drivers is quite busy — there's no end to the mountain of reviews, and Consumer Reports offers a definitive score sheet on every model. Here's how we think the brands stack up against each other.