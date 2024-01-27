Drill Vs Impact Driver: What's The Difference?

When it comes to tools, most people are familiar with the basics: screwdrivers, hammers, pliers, etc. But there's a lot of variation in the world of tools. From multi-use hand tools to electric and battery-powered tools, all the way to highly-specialized niche industry instruments, it's easy to become overwhelmed by tools and their numerous applications. For many do-it-yourselfers and home-repair enthusiasts, choosing the right tool for the job can be a confusing process. It can be even more baffling if you're trying to decide between very similar devices, like a drill and an impact driver.

To the inexperienced or untrained eye, drills and impact drivers may look nearly identical. It's true that you can use these tools interchangeably for many projects, but in reality, drills and impact drivers serve unique purposes and are designed for distinct applications. Though both instruments can be used to create holes or install fasteners, the ways they achieve these feats and the force they can apply are extremely different.