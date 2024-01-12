5 Mini Power Tools Every Hobbyist Will Want
Do you find yourself enamored by miniature displays? Are you excited by the idea of getting your hands dirty to craft tiny universes full of big ideas? While you can go to a hobby shop and find premade miniatures, such as unpainted warring factions or tiny appliances for an expansive dollhouse, you're not relegated only to premanufactured elements. In fact, if you have a creative mind and a steady hand, you can develop your own fully custom miniature universes and build scaled models. Sometimes, all it takes is the right power tool.
Being a hobbyist is often misconstrued as being someone who simply paints another individual's blank canvas. While you may certainly dive into a horde of Warhammer 40K Orks and make them your own with a few choice paint colors, on what custom-built terrain will they be going to battle? Maybe you don't even delve into miniatures and instead build custom RC cars or love to fix old mechanical toy trains and develop jewelry.
Whatever your hobby of choice is, chances are it could be made easier and more enjoyable with one of the following five mini-power tools. Build immersive environments, craft detailed miniatures, and elevate your hobby with any of these must-have tools.
Proxxon Inc. Rotary Tool Micromot 60
Consider the Micromot 60 Rotary Tool the do-all of miniature power tools. A rotary is a versatile handheld tool capable of milling, routing, cutting, cleaning, sawing, drilling, carving, and much more. Regardless of your hobby, there's a good chance it requires something that a rotary simplifies and makes handheld.
This Proxxon model is a trusty option that comes in handy in a number of different applications. The low-voltage rotary comes with six high-precision triple-slit steel collets in 1/32, 1/16, 5/64, 3/32, 7/64, and 1/8-inches. Each collet clamps down on your needed tool, from milling bits to polishing discs. Swap out bits on the fly with a spindle-locking knob that allows you to seamlessly transition from sanding to buffing.
The Micromot 60 is designed to work with coolants, allowing you to use water and other liquids without having to worry about the electric motor. Need exact precision while drilling? This essential handheld can be installed into a drill stand with the right 20-millimeter collar.
Allwin Benchtop Mini Disk and Belt Sander
If you work with wood in any capacity, you know the importance of a clean, smooth surface. This is even true with miniatures, whether you're building an elaborate dollhouse or designing a new model boat. If your wood is splintered, uneven, or left too grainy, it can hinder adhesion, result in a sloppy paint job, or look downright ugly when completed.
The Allwin Benchtop Mini Disk and Belt Sander is the perfect size for sanding down wood for your next miniature project. With two sanding options, a 5-inch disk sander and a 1-inch belt sander, this 120V, 1/3 horsepower tool is adaptable for most woodworking projects.
The 5-inch disk sander features a 7-1/4 inch x 4-inch aluminum 60-degree tilting table with a miter gauge to promote precision while sanding, sharpening, smoothing, or trimming. Despite its smaller stature, the benchtop mini disk and belt sander is a wonderful tool for a number of hobbyist applications.
Grizzly 4 X 6-Inch Micro Metal Lathe
Taking into consideration size, cost, and user reviews, Grizzly's Micro Metal Lathe seemed to be the best option for hobbyists. Equipped with a 150W, 1/5 horsepower motor capable of anywhere from 100 to 3,800 RPM, this miniature metal lathe should be powerful enough for a number of hobbyist projects.
Despite its smaller size, with a 6-inch distance between centers and a 4-inch swing, the Micro Metal Lathe puts minimal limits on what you can create. Whether you're building furniture with ornate, rounded elements for a dollhouse, making custom jewelry, or need fasteners like nuts and bolts for your DIY project, Grizzly's metal lathe can get the job done.
Along with a multi-speed spindle, the lathe comes with a chuck safety shield, a three-jaw chuck for ample stability, a 1/4-inch T-slot for a clamp, rubber feet to prevent slipping, a cross-slide tool holder, and an emergency stop that immediately cuts power.
Whisper Air Compressor
Not every hobbyist application can use an air compressor, but when it fits the job, it can simplify things tenfold. One of the more common uses for an air compressor is airbrushing miniature figures, and the Whisper Air Compressor offers the ideal PSI range for painting your tiny army.
The 120V, 1/6 horsepower whisper-quiet motor produces a range of 5 to 57 PSI; at only 9 pounds, it's convenient and easy to travel. The oil-less compressor is primed and ready for use with a 1/8-inch BSP male end and a 6-foot long braided air hose with a 1/8-inch female-to-female fitting. All you need to do is supply the airbrush head, and you're ready to bring some color to your miniatures.
At maximum pressure, you can make use of an auto start/stop mode that activates when you trigger the airbrush; otherwise, the front-facing dial gives you full control of your needed pressure.
Hot Wire Cutter Thermocut 115/E
Foam and thermoplastics are among two of the most commonly used materials in the creation of miniature displays. Whether you're building elaborate battlefields for your miniature figures or developing a detailed architectural project, you'll need precision cuts to bring your vision to life. The Hot Wire Cutter Thermocut 115/E tabletop tool is the best option for carving out the pieces you need.
Unlike a handheld hot wire cutter, you get more stability with the Thermocut 115/E. Its grid surface makes measuring each cut easier, and the included guide and lockable feed bar keep you from slipping while carving intricate shapes through pieces of foam or plastic.
The cutting wire is capable of reaching 210 to 390 degrees for a clean cut that leaves smoother edges. You'll also be able to adjust the .008-inch diameter wire coil along the overarm for miter cutting, which is perfect for architectural projects.