5 Harbor Freight Finds That'll Come In Handy When Building Models

Ah, the humble art of model-making: flexing your patience, creativity, and precision motor skills to render your favorite vintage cars, trains, planes, and giant anime robots at 1/1000 scale. Model building is a classic hobby, providing you with both a stimulating activity to fill your free time with and, once you're finished, a pretty nifty talking point for your living room shelf.

The only thing prospective modelers need to be aware of is that, if you buy your very first kit and bring it home with you, the box it comes in isn't going to have everything you may need. Besides the actual parts of the model in question, you need a very particular array of tools to actually assemble, fasten, and otherwise refine your little creations. Professional-grade modeling tools can be surprisingly expensive, not to mention potentially difficult to find if you don't live near a reputable model store. In such a circumstance, try visiting your local Harbor Freight. While model-building isn't at the forefront of this hardware chain's priorities, there are some excellent finds for your burgeoning model toolbox if you know where to look.

We've selected five products that you may find useful for model-building, each backed up by high user ratings from Harbor Freight customers. More information on our selection methodology will be provided at the bottom of the page.