5 Of The Best Antique Mini Engine Kits You Can Buy

Retro tech is back in style, from classically styled motorcycles like the Janus Halcyon 450 and Kawasaki W800 to Atari's re-release of "Save Mary," which was a game discontinued in 1990.

Holiday gift-giving season is also approaching quickly, and one gift that will bring a smile to the face of any scientifically inclined teenager or retro-tech-obsessed adult in your life is an antique engine kit. EngineDIY offers a wide variety of functional antique engine kits, from engines designed for model planes and boats to early steam engine replicas and fully operational models of nearly 100-year-old motorcycle engines.

The kits highlighted here all use real combustible fuels, so none of them are intended for young children. But for an older child with an interest in vehicle history or how internal combustion engines work or an adult with steampunk leanings, any one of these five kits could make a perfect holiday gift.