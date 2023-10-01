Janus Halcyon 450 Vs Kawasaki W800: Which Retro Motorcycle Is Best For You
All things retro are back in style in the 2020s: Tom Cruise flew a World War II vintage plane in last year's smash hit "Top Gun: Maverick," Atari recently released a reimagined version of its legendary 2600 gaming console, and Samsung brought back the flip phone (again). Motorcycle manufacturers are also embracing the retro aesthetic, blending classic styling with modern engine, emissions, and safety technology to provide riders with the best of all possible worlds. Kawasaki first introduced the W800 in 2011, with a design loosely modeled after British classics from BSA and Triumph. Its predecessor, the carbureted W650, was pulled from the market in 2008 because it couldn't comply with new emissions laws.
Kawasaki is hardly the only player in the retro-styled motorcycle game, however. Goshen, Indiana-based Janus Motorcycles can custom build one of its Halcyon 450 model bikes for you in six to ten weeks, although shipping will add 2 to 6 weeks to that. Let's compare these two motorcycles and see which one might be your best choice.
Kawasaki W800
The 2022 version of the Kawasaki W800 is powered by a 773cc v-twin SOHC 8-valve motor with two 34mm throttle bodies that produce 52 hp and 46 lb-ft of torque. It has a five-speed transmission, front and rear disc brakes with anti-lock technology, and twin shocks in the front and rear. The bike weighs just under 500 pounds and has a fuel capacity of 4 gallons, which is enough to take most riders more than 200 miles. The W800 retails for $9,199 and has an oversized analog speedometer and tachometer mounted above the ignition switch and a 70s-era kill switch and starter button just inside the right handlebar.
In his review of the W800, Rennie Scaysbrook of Cycle News came away more impressed by the bike's styling and curb appeal than he did by its performance or suitability as everyday transportation, citing in part a mushy front suspension and inadequate front braking system.
"The five-speed motor gets the job done of cruising back roads nicely but it's not a lot of fun trying to keep up with 80-mph traffic on the 405 freeway in rush hour. Using the W800 as an everyday commuter is not the ideal scenario. You're better off having this as a weekend café ride, content to put it on the corner and have other people gaze at its beauty. The W800 is a pretty little thing, caked in old-world charm, However, it feels a little antiquated even for me, who loves classic riding."
Janus Halcyon 450
While Kawasaki mass-produces the W800 on assembly lines in Nebraska and Missouri, each Janus Motorcycle is hand-built in the company's Indiana workshop using mostly parts made in-house or by local manufacturers. That attention to detail comes at a price, however; a Halcyon 450 starts at $14995 before shipping and customization costs are added. The Halcyon 450 is powered by a single-cylinder 445cc SOHC motor that produces 30hp and can propel the bike to a top speed of 90mph.
Using reports from Janus owners as a guide, the 2-gallon fuel tank should provide about 100-120 miles of range for most riders. Like the W800, the Halcyon 450 has dual shocks in the front and rear to dampen rough road surfaces. Mercedes Streeter of Jalopnik took the 450 for a cruise and came away impressed by the performance of the bike, particularly the suspension and brake systems. "The Halcyon 450 remains stable through turns," she wrote, "even when you hit a giant Midwest pothole part-way through. And when you squeeze the Brembo brakes you'll find absolutely no front dive, thanks to Janus' front suspension design." If you can afford the extra $5000-plus for a Janus bike, its superior road manners and high top speed should be enough to offset the shorter cruising range for most riders.
If that's not enough to sway you, Streeter concluded her review of the 450 and Janus' other current offerings with this: "Yes, you can buy a brand-new Kawasaki W800 and get vintage looks and far more performance for far less money. Janus isn't trying to compete with the big guys. It's a boutique company selling an experience that you won't find anywhere else. Riding these little machines reminded me why I got into motorcycling in the first place."