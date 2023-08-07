Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: Fashion Focused Foldable

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Folding phones are an attractive proposition despite their known drawbacks, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 may be the most lovely folding phone yet. While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 utilizes its bendable display to offer a tablet in a slab phone size package, the Flip 5 is a slab phone that transforms into something more akin to a flip phone from the early 2000s. Up until the advent of the foldable screen, such pocket-friendly form factors were limited to low-end legacy flip phones with physical keyboards and tiny screens. For the most part, we can now have our compact form factors and enjoy our giant screens too.

Unfortunately, with newer folding screens the same questions as with previous generations rear their ugly heads. How many times can it be folded? Will dust and dirt destroy it? Is the crease in the middle annoying? Is it worth the premium price? These concerns and more need to be answered before we can thoroughly recommend what is, on the surface, a highly desirable device.

Samsung provided a sample of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to test and review.