Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Review: Not Getting Any Cheaper

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one of the most extravagant, beautiful mobile communication and entertainment devices in the world today. But what happens when you drop it? This device is fantastic, so long as you're fully aware of the risks that go with purchasing a device with hardware that has, by its nature, a high potential for mishap.

Over the past few years, Samsung's put in the work to be the master of the foldable display — at least when it comes to mobile smart devices. Now that we're on the fifth iteration of the company's most high-end foldable smart devices, it's high time the device line was ready for the average user.

The displays on this device are effectively identical to those of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, and the rest of its specifications could easily be mistaken for last year's model. But now there's a newer mobile chipset inside, faster memory,

Samsung provided a Galaxy Z Fold 5 for the purposes of this review.