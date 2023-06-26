Google Pixel Fold Review: Smooth Innovation At A Considerable Cost

The Google Pixel Fold is a top-quality foldable smartphone device with a price higher than its value. At approximately $1700, the Google Pixel Fold costs effectively the same amount as a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, another device with a price that exceeds its value. If, however, we try to forget about the price for a bit, it becomes clear that the Google Pixel Fold is one of the most interesting and surprisingly solid devices Google's ever released.

The Google Pixel Fold takes what's good about the Google Pixel 7 Pro and spreads it out with a versatile pair of displays in a phone that's unlike any the brand has made before. But this isn't the first foldable display-toting smart device on the market. Samsung's released several generations of foldable devices — and a few other brands have tried their hand at this sort of device a couple of times, too.

What we need to do is decide whether Google created a better foldable experience than those that came before it. We've also got to decide, once again, if a foldable display is necessary enough (or even entertaining enough) to warrant the cost. Google provided a Pixel Fold (model G9FPL) for the purposes of this review.