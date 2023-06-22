Motorola Razr Plus Review: Judge This Foldable Phone By Its Cover

One of the benefits of the annual cycle of phone releases is you can start to get a sense of a company's focus. When a first-generation product comes out, you have no idea what Gen 2 will look like. But as a portfolio develops, you get to know the company and see whether the company "gets it" or not. Motorola gets it.

That's not surprising, as Motorola has been at this for a long time. The first cellular call was made on Motorola hardware over 50 years ago. But it the foldable space, that wasn't necessarily going to be the case. It's taken four generations of Razr to get where we are today, but where we are is in a very good place.

That's not to say that this is a perfect phone — far from it. But an argument can be made that this is one of the most versatile and fun phones available on the market today, as long as you're willing to play by Motorola's rules. You have to genuinely embrace what Motorola wants to do here in order to get the most out of this product. This review is written based on those merits, so this isn't so much a product review, but a full review of both the idea and the execution.

Motorola provided a Razr Plus for the purposes of this review. Over the course of our review, this review unit functioned on T-Mobile's network in the Chicagoland and western Illinois area.