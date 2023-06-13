Top Reddit Communities Make Blackout Indefinite Following Leaked Memo

The backlash over Reddit's pricey API policies doesn't appear to be subsiding anytime soon. In recent days, thousands of subreddits with over two billion cumulative members announced a 48-hour period of going dark (or private) as a protest. Meanwhile, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman appeared in an AMA (ask me anything) session to clear the air, but instead of easing the concerns, his interaction with community members only inflamed the backlash.

Now, more than 300 subreddits have announced plans for an indefinite strike. The protesting communities include some of the most popular Reddit corners like r/music, r/aww, and r/videos, each commanding over 20 million community members. In a Reddit post, the moderators leading the protest say that while "Reddit has budged microscopically," their key issues are yet to be addressed.

Notably, Reddit also had a service outage coinciding with the massive community blackout. Looking ahead, the participating subreddits are "prepared to remain private or otherwise inaccessible indefinitely" until the platform engages with them and comes up with a solution. Additionally, subreddits providing critical support and information, such as those helping with health and wellness issues, will engage in a milder form of protest that involves participation only one day per week.