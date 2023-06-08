Reddit's Greed Just Killed The Site's Best Third-Party App

Reddit has had a tumultuous past few weeks. In that period, the platform imitated Twitter to charge for a critical piece of software that allows third-party apps and bots to exist, faced developer backlash, and even a planned shutdown of hundreds of sub-Reddits with millions of followers. Now, the first casualty has been announced, and it's a big one. Apollo, one of the most popular third-party Reddit apps, is shutting down on June 30.

In an extremely detailed Reddit post, developer Christian Selig announced that following some tense conversations with Reddit, the two parties couldn't arrive at a solution and therefore, Selig has decided to pull the plug on the app after eight years. To recall, Reddit recently announced that it would start charging for its API, a piece of code that acts as a bridge between a platform and all services based on it.

Apollo will close down on June 30th. Reddit's recent decisions and actions have unfortunately made it impossible for Apollo to continue. Thank you so, so much for all the support over the years. ❤️ https://t.co/HOJaLMW8fx — Christian Selig (@ChristianSelig) June 8, 2023

Apps like Apollo and bots rely on API callback to stay functional and do their job. Defending the move, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman argued that the self-proclaimed "Internet's first page" needs to be fairly compensated, because Reddit data is valuable, especially when it is being used to train money-milking AI products. However, the cost of Reddit's API is what created quite some ruckus among developers like Selig and community moderators. In an older post, Selig provided a breakdown of how Reddit's API pricing would incur nearly $2 million in monthly fees for Apollo, swelling to around $20 million in annual API fees.