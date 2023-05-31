Reddit Joins Twitter In Squeezing Devs With Unreasonable Fees

Reddit is following in the footsteps of Twitter and charging developers for accessing the platform data and running third-party clients. Earlier this year, Elon Musk killed the free API (Application Programming Interface) tier at Twitter and officially banned the development of third-party Twitter apps like Albatross, Fenix 2, and Hootsuite, among others. Instead, the company aggressively monetized the API access – it starts at $100 for access to just 10,000 tweets, goes up to $42,000 for the enterprise tier on a monthly basis, and touches the $2.5 million mark at its peak.

It looks like Twitter set a precedent that is leaving developers hapless and users devoid of good options. Christian Selig, the developer of the popular Reddit client Apollo, said in a post on Reddit that the company's new API policy announced in April will cost him up to $20 million in fees annually based on the latest user engagement figures. Reddit said that except for "reasonable and appropriate use cases," it will start charging for user data and API callbacks, putting third-party clients like Apollo in financial trouble.

Selig says in his post that he has had multiple calls with Reddit representatives, but despite the courteous communication, it appears that a fat bill awaits him regardless of good faith efforts. Reddit is said to be charging $12,000 for 50 million API requests, which is an extremely small number for a platform as deeply engaging as Reddit, whether you visit it directly or through a third-party app.