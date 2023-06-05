Hundreds Of Subreddits With Millions Of Users Are Going Dark: Here's Why

The Reddit community is up in arms against the recent policy change at Reddit, which seeks to impose a flat fee on its APIs, just like Twitter. Reddit APIs — short for application programming interface — are the code blocks that allow third-party software to talk with a platform by using its data. Everything from community bots to third-party apps rely on these APIs for user interactions, but putting a high price on these connections puts these platforms at severe financial risk.

Earlier in June, the developer of popular Reddit client Apollo explained how the beloved app was on the verge of shutting down because Reddit was demanding an annual fee of around $20 million based on the number of API requests made by Apollo. However, it's not just Apollo that's at risk here, but every other third-party client and bot — especially those moderating content safety — that keeps sub-Reddits safe and engaging is under threat.

To protest Reddit's "predatory" API pricing, hundreds of sub-Reddits are shutting down, starting June 12, for two days. A shutdown means the status of these communities — some of which have over 30 million subscribers — will have their status changed from public to private.

That means, except for existing members, no Reddit user will be able to see the content shared in these sub-Reddits or join these communities. The minds behind the move say their protest will continue until Reddit offers "reasonable terms."