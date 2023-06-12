Mass Protest On Reddit: API Changes Provoke Over 7,000 Subreddits To Go Dark

The blowback over Reddit trying to milk money using its API keeps escalating. As per Reddark tracker, over 7,000 sub-Reddits have gone dark, which means except for existing members, no one can view the community and neither post nor comment there.

Notably, the combined headcount of users that are part of these now-private subreddits stands at a staggering 2.7 billion. Some of the communities that have gone dark are familiar names such as r/funny (40 million+ members), r/gaming (30 million+ subscribers), r/food (20 million+ users), and more.

The number of moderators that have joined the online protest exceeds the 28,000 mark. These are the same moderators that have committed thousands of hours worth of free volunteer work to keep these communities safe and clean using a mix of manual moderation and automated bots.

In April, Reddit announced that it will start charging for access to its APIs, the code which connects any third-party product to its servers unless it's for non-commercial purposes like improving accessibility. That meant apps like it's best third-party app, Apollo would have to end up paying millions of dollars in API fees, and as a result, they are shutting down. Communities that rely on bots for everything from moderation to helping members find helpful resources would also suffer under financial stress.