Motorola Edge+ (2023) Review: Android Flagship Phone Greatness With One Major Flaw

Motorola makes its money year after year playing in the midrange phone space. The Moto G series is one of the best-selling series of phones in the United States. Some of them have tricks, like a stylus, a low price, or in the case of the Moto G stylus, both. But for the most part, they're safe, reliable phones that your aunt will happily buy (or get free with a contract) and keep for two years.

Then there's the Moto Edge series of smartphones and the subject of today's review, the Moto Edge+ which is powerful, well-built, and ... still pretty safe and reliable. There's nothing that really stands out on a Motorola Edge+ that demands to be noticed. That's fine when you're a mid-range phone but it's not great when you're a flagship, and the Moto Edge+ is trying to be a flagship.

Motorola provided a Moto Edge+ for the purpose of this review. This review was conducted using T-Mobile's network in Chicago.