Moto G Stylus (2023) Review: An Affordable Entry Point For A New Phone With A Stylus

Affordable Android phones are not exactly few and far between, so it's the minute details in feature and quality that set one apart from the other. If you want all the bells and whistles that the best Androids have to offer, there are a number of lower-end Android phones you will want to skirt around. But that doesn't necessarily make the affordable options bad choices, especially if it's a short-term, non-bank-breaking device that best suits your needs. If all you need is a phone to make and take calls, there are plenty of devices that should do the trick quite well.

The 2023 version of the Moto G Stylus is such a phone that brings basic function, a bit of style, and a more forgiving price tag together. Motorola smartphones released in the last few years have by and large received positive reviews — the brand makes a solid midrange line of devices. The Moto G Stylus keeps its features mostly basic — but it has a stylus hidden inside it. Motorola provided a Moto G Stylus for the purpose of this review.