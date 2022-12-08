Budget-Minded Moto G Play 2023 Boasts 3-Day Battery Life

The 2023 edition of the Moto G Play looks markedly different than its 2021 predecessor. Besides featuring a redesigned vertically stacked triple camera module (as opposed to the square-shaped dual camera module on the 2021 model), the front fascia of the new phone gets a more modern-looking hole punch cutout for the front camera display.

For those wondering, the Moto G Play (2021) featured a V-shaped notch for the front-facing camera. Staying with the camera, the resolution of the primary rear-facing camera sensor has been improved from 13MP to 16MP. The resolution of the depth sensor, however, remains the same at 2MP. The Moto G Play (2023) also adds a 2MP macro camera which the previous phone missed out on. At the front, the Moto G Play (2023) gets the same 5MP camera we saw on its predecessor. Another minor change to the 2023 model is the addition of IP52 compliance for water resistance.

Aside from the presence of a hole punch and a higher 90Hz refresh rate, the display specs of the Moto G Play (2023) remain unchanged from its predecessor. Both phones feature a 6.5-inch IPS TFT LCD panel with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. Other features common to both handsets include the large 5,000 mAh battery that could power the phone through three days of normal use. In addition, the 2023 edition of the Moto G Play switches to an entry-level chipset from Mediatek, the Helio G37, instead of a Snapdragon 4 series chip used on the 2021 model. The amount of RAM (3GB) and internal storage (32GB) remains unchanged.