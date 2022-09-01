Motorola Edge (2022) Review: King Of The Midrange

Motorola has made its bones in the budget mobile space. So, when it boasts about a new addition to its premium lineup, that comes with an asterisk. A premium Motorola phone is the best phone it will offer, sure, but that doesn't mean it'll stand up to the very latest iPhones and Galaxy S handsets of the world. Or will it?

Motorola has made some strides in the flagship department and, while it wouldn't be fair to compare it to the best smartphones out there, that doesn't mean it's not a compelling offering in its own right. Because the best that Motorola has to offer is still pretty good, not to mention blessed with an attractive price tag. Plus, Motorola is raising the stakes in one key area where it has historically lagged behind. So is Motorola's latest flagship worth its $500 sticker?

I've spent two weeks with the Motorola Edge (2022) trying to answer that question. I've been using a review sample provided by Motorola on T-Mobile's network.