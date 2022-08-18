Motorola Edge 2022 Packs 144Hz Display For Under $500

The launch team at Motorola has had a busy August so far, as this month has seen the company launch two flagship-grade devices in China. These new models include the company's improved foldable smartphone — the Motorola Razr 2022 – and the Motorola X30 Pro. While the rest of the world awaits the global launch of these smartphones, the international team at Motorola seems to have decided to give its mid-range lineup a much-needed boost.

The company recently took the wraps off a new smartphone model from its popular Edge series. The latest Motorola handset in town goes by Motorola Edge 2022. If not already evident, this device succeeds two other Motorola Edge devices that predate it: the first-gen Motorola Edge from 2020, and the Motorola Edge 2021.

Unlike the Motorola Razr, which received a fairly extensive set of upgrades, the changes to the Motorola Edge 2022 seem modest in comparison. The new Edge model largely retains the same design language as its predecessor, with minor changes to the camera hardware. Apart from featuring a smaller display, the new device has also managed to shed some flab in the process. As opposed to the 6.8-inch panel on last year's model, the 2022 edition gets a 6.6-inch display. In addition, the weight sees a reduction to 6 ounces from a fairly hefty 7 ounces.