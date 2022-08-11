Motorola Razr 2022 Foldable Phone Gets The Specs We Wanted But Not The Release

The new Motorola flagship is finally out, and it arrives with specs worthy of a brand-new foldable. The Lenovo-owned brand has made the phone available for purchase on its official website and it also lifted the veil of suspense on its full specs and design. The Moto Razr 2022 looks sleek, has a gorgeous large screen, and finally comes with a flagship Snapdragon processor. There is one problem, though, that might mean you won't be able to get your hands on this new Motorola gem — the limited availability of the phone.

The new Moto Razr 2022 seems to have just about everything you could ask for from a not-so-overpriced foldable phone. Most of its specifications are a direct upgrade. The front screen is now bigger at a whopping 6.7-inches (the same as Samsung's latest foldable), and it has received a refresh in the form of a new OLED panel and stronger hinges. The secondary display is still a 2.7-inch OLED. The model now supports HDR10+ and has a speedy refresh rate that should satisfy all kinds of entertainment, capping out at 144Hz.

Motorola has also fulfilled the wishes of many by getting rid of the notch, so now the 32-megapixel front-facing camera sports a much less obtrusive punch-hole design. The front-facing camera is strong for a selfie-snapping tool, but unsurprisingly, it can't keep up with the main camera that comes with a 50-megapixel 1/1.55-inch sensor. There's also a secondary 13-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 121-degree field of view.