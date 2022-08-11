Motorola Razr 2022 Foldable Phone Gets The Specs We Wanted But Not The Release
The new Motorola flagship is finally out, and it arrives with specs worthy of a brand-new foldable. The Lenovo-owned brand has made the phone available for purchase on its official website and it also lifted the veil of suspense on its full specs and design. The Moto Razr 2022 looks sleek, has a gorgeous large screen, and finally comes with a flagship Snapdragon processor. There is one problem, though, that might mean you won't be able to get your hands on this new Motorola gem — the limited availability of the phone.
The new Moto Razr 2022 seems to have just about everything you could ask for from a not-so-overpriced foldable phone. Most of its specifications are a direct upgrade. The front screen is now bigger at a whopping 6.7-inches (the same as Samsung's latest foldable), and it has received a refresh in the form of a new OLED panel and stronger hinges. The secondary display is still a 2.7-inch OLED. The model now supports HDR10+ and has a speedy refresh rate that should satisfy all kinds of entertainment, capping out at 144Hz.
Motorola has also fulfilled the wishes of many by getting rid of the notch, so now the 32-megapixel front-facing camera sports a much less obtrusive punch-hole design. The front-facing camera is strong for a selfie-snapping tool, but unsurprisingly, it can't keep up with the main camera that comes with a 50-megapixel 1/1.55-inch sensor. There's also a secondary 13-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 121-degree field of view.
It's everything we wanted, but we can't have it
The Moto Razr 2022 packs further upgrades if you peek inside, with a flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and varying levels of RAM and storage. The base model comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but there's also a version with 256GB if you need the extra space. The high-end version has 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, both of which are numbers that Motorola can certainly be proud of. The latest Samsung S22 Ultra also has two variants, one with 8GB RAM, one with 12GB — so Motorola is really catching up here. On the outside, the design has also received an update. Aside from the annoying notch being gone, the chin at the bottom is now gone as well, and Moto Razr 2022 finally sports an edge-to-edge design that's so desirable in a modern flagship.
Unfortunately, while the new foldable is now available for pre-order, you won't be able to get it — at least, not unless you live in China. Pre-orders are open for the Chinese market only, and the company hasn't shared if or when it might launch the new product globally. This is a shame, and even more so when you consider that the pricing is reasonable: the base model costs CNY 5,999 (around $890) while the high-end option with 12GB/512GB is priced at CNY 7,299 (roughly $1,085), making it competitive in terms of cost with the Galaxy Z Flip 4.
Will Lenovo ever bring this new Motorola flagship to the United States and the rest of the global market? It's impossible to say at this time, but the previous Motorola Razr 5G made it to our side of the pond, so let's hope that this one eventually will get a global release, too.