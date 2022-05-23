MediaTek Dimensity 1050 Takes Aim At The US mmWave 5G Market

Although Qualcomm's Snapdragon is still the household name when it comes to smartphone chipsets, MediaTek has managed to change the status quo a bit, especially over the past two years. For a few quarters and in a few markets, the latter company actually reached the top spot, dethroning long-time rival Qualcomm. The company's 5G and 4G processors already power many phones, including some sold in the U.S., but there is one particular market segment that it has so far failed to enter. That changes with the launch of the MediaTek Dimensity 1050, the chipmaker's first-ever system-on-chip (SoC) to support mmWave 5G (via PRNewswire). More than just the new technology, however, this signal's MediaTek's more daring challenge to Qualcomm and entry into the U.S. where this particular kind of 5G is in use.

There has been a lot of marketing and buzz around 5G over the years past, but not all carriers were upfront about the different kinds of 5G available. Although still faster than 4G, the sub-6GHz 5G doesn't deliver the full promise of blazing-fast speeds that proponents preached about. It has its own advantages over its faster counterpart, though, like being able to penetrate more objects and having a longer range, but its most important property is that it's cheaper to implement and adopt, which is why most networks and hardware manufacturers use sub-6GHz 5G rather than mmWave.

Millimeter-Wave 5G, though, packs all of the benefits the technology has to offer, including a wider bandwidth that helps decongest networks. That benefit comes at the price of shorter ranges and additional equipment, however, including the need for additional chips inside smartphones. That's why very few mobile chipsets support this faster 5G technology, and Qualcomm almost has a monopoly in the market, with Samsung's Exynos trailing behind.