Do You Need A 5G Phone?

You do not need 5G connectivity right now. Just like the point at which we started transferring from 3G connectivity to 4G, the road is long, and your leeway is expansive. Mobile data carriers are advertising 5G in a big way right now – and will continue to do so – because the iPhone 12 was revealed to have 5G connectivity right out the gate.

You do not NEED a smartphone with 5G connectivity because there is almost certainly no location inside the United States that'll have 5G without 4G. It's a safe assumption to make that you will never be in a place where your friend's 5G smartphone connects while your 4G phone has no connection (assuming they're on the same carrier).

It'll be several years at least before we see smartphones stop being released with less-than-5G connectivity. Though rare, we STILL see smartphones released today with 3G connectivity and no ability to connect to 4G. You are SAFE continuing to use your 4G smartphone.