Moto Edge (2022) Vs. Pixel 6A Camera Comparison: Midrange Shootout

This camera comparison comes from a pair of phones that, on the surface, seem to be a mismatch. That's only, though, because of how the phones are being positioned by their respective companies. The Google Pixel 6A is Google's budget offering, serving up consumers its flagship processor and photographic smarts in an affordable package. Contrast that against the Moto Edge (2022). which Motorola positions as the latest in its premium brand.

Granted "premium" for Motorola is a fairly low bar, given the rest of the phones it makes. You'll have to check out our full review of the Moto Edge to see how it stands up, but for now, we have two phones which retail within $50 of each other, each claiming its own part in the larger landscape. If you're budget-conscious, these are two phones that you might consider for their balance of camera tech with affordability, so we wanted to see how they stacked up against each other.