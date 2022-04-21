Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) Comes With Three Unexpected Numbers

Though you might question just how many people still want a digital pen with their smartphone, Motorola says the stats suggest the answer is clear. A full 95% of Moto G Stylus owners regularly use the pen, according to the company's research. So, it's been kept on this 2022 Moto G Stylus 5G, complete with a useful silo in the body of the smartphone for storage, and there's a new Live Message feature that records you sketching out a message.

It works on the 6.8-inch Max Vision FHD+ display, which — for the first time on a Moto G series device in North America — supports a 120Hz refresh rate with auto-adjustment. Inside, there's a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, with support for Sub-6 and C-Band 5G on the unlocked version of the phone. A second version will have mmWave 5G support.

The primary camera is a 50-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilization. It's joined by a 118-degree ultra-wide and a macro sensor, plus a depth sensor for better portrait-mode shots. Motorola says there's a fourfold improvement in low-light sensitivity. A 5,000 mAh battery is standard, as is a splash- and spill-proof IP52 rating.

The downside, as we've seen from Motorola before, is software support. The Moto G Stylus 5G starts out strong, with Android 12 that has little in the way of customization or modification. Motorola adds its own My UX tweaks, with Peek Display and Swipe to Split, Twist to Capture in the camera, and Fast Flashlight, and there's Lenovo ThinkShield for Mobile, but generally, this is Android as Google intends it.

Problem is, our third surprising number is that Motorola is only promising one OS update: you'll get Android 13 when that's released, but that's all. Security updates will be more generous — up to three years of releases every other month — but Motorola keeps getting criticism for its Android commitments yet maintains it's giving what its audience wants.