50 Years Since The First Cellphone Call: A Tech Revolution That Is Still Shaping The Future

April 3, 2023 marks the 50-year anniversary of the first cell phone call. Placed by Martin Cooper while standing on Sixth Avenue in Manhattan, the first call was dialed with a massive device. "I'm calling you on a cell phone, but a real cell phone, a personal, handheld, portable cell phone," Cooper told Joel Engel, an engineer at Bell Labs and a competitor of Motorola (the company Cooper worked for). This flex over his rival — a peer also working to develop cellular calling technology — was a harbinger of things to come.

Cooper's first call predated the first consumer models by around 10 whole years. Eventually, the DynaTAC 8000X would become available to the public, but for the privilege of untethered phoning, users would have to pay $3,900 (roughly $12,000 in today's equivalent) and cart around a two-and-a-half pound, and foot-tall monstrosity.

The prototype cellular device dialed by Cooper was built off of another technological innovation, a 1960s two-way radio devised to assist the Chicago Police Department. Portable phones originally made the game of phone tag that once plagued groups trying to organize a meetup near obsolete. Later, the tool would evolve to include text messaging, music storage and playback, and even access to the internet, at the tap of a finger.

[Featured image by Rico Shen via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]